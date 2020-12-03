Giants Thursday Injury Report: Daniel Jones Doesn't Practice

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones didn't practice Thursday, but unlike the previous day when he was believed to have spent most of the practice portion inside working with trainers, Jones made an appearance on the field where he dropped back, moved around, and threw some balls.

Jones remains a longshot to be ready for this weekend's game against Seattle, but head coach Joe Judge said regardless of the quarterback's injury stats, the plan is to allow him to make the cross-country flight.

"The only thing that would ever supersede that is if there was any issue with COVID or if there was a situation where we thought that the flight out there would impact the injury worse, that it would go ahead and slow the recovery," Judge said.

"Obviously, we’re getting him ready to play right now. We have to wait and see where his body is at. But just to give you a solid answer on that, the only thing that would slow that down would be something medically that we didn’t think was to his advantage."

Giants outside linebacker Cam Brown (illness) was added to the injury report Thursday.

The Giants are thin at outside linebacker after placing Kyler Fackrell on injured reserve, so if Brown isn't ready to go, they might look at Trent Harris and Jabaal Sheard as potential options.

Defensive back Nate Ebner (knee), receivers Darius Slayton (shoulder/foot) and Sterling Shepard (shoulder/toe), and linebacker David Mayo (knee) were all limited.

Get the latest New York Giants news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI Giants Country page. Mobile users click the notification bell.