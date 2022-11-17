New York Giants Ticket Demand Takes Significant Jump in Secondary Marketplace

With the Giants getting back on track last week to improve to 7-2 and the Detroit Lions on deck, secondary market ticket prices to see Big Blue in action have jumped up nearly 25 percent, according to data from SI Tickets.

The Giants have the second-highest average ticket price of all home games for Week 11 ($406.81). New York is looking to continue stacking wins to keep pace in a tight NFC East division.

With a Giants win Sunday against the Lions and an Eagles loss to the Colts, the Giants and Eagles would have the same won-loss record. However, the Eagles, who visit the Giants in Week 14 as part of the Giants’ five-game stretch against division opponents that starts on Thanksgiving at Dallas, would hold the tiebreaker: best won-lost-tied percentage in games played within the division. (Philadelphia is currently 2-1 in division games, and the Giants are 0-1.)

About SI Tickets

Entering its second year of operations, SI Tickets by Sports Illustrated is a fan-first ticketing marketplace, offering millions of tickets to more than 175,000 concerts, theatre, and sporting events across the globe. SI Tickets puts the fan experience first - featuring transparent pricing with a $10 Flat Transaction Fee, unparalleled access to the biggest events, and a guaranteed 100% refund if an event is canceled for any reason.

SI Tickets is the only ticket marketplace that offers Postseason Reservations, where fans can reserve tickets to individual playoff games for every team in the NFL, MLB, NBA, and NHL, as well as five College Conference Championships, New Year’s Day Six Bowls, College Football Playoffs and Final Four.

Join the Giants Country Community