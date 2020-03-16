GiantsCountry
Giants to Tender Kicker Aldrick Rosas

Patricia Traina

The Giants are planning to tender kicker Aldrick Rosas at a second-round level, a tender worth an estimated $3.3 million.

The 25-year-old Rosas is entering his fourth NFL season this year. He has sandwiched a Pro Bowl season in which he converted 97% of his field-goal attempts and 96.9 percent of his PATs around two mediocre seasons in which he converted 72 percent and 70.6 percent of his field goals in 2017 and 2019 respectively, and 87 percent and 89.7 percent of his PATs in 2017 and 2019 respectively.

The giants like Rosas for his work ethic and his strong leg, but he's likely to face some competition this year after his disappointing season last year which, to be fair, saw a reduction of field goal attempts from 33 in his Pro Bowl season to a career-low 17 attempts in 2019.

In other restricted free agent news, center Jon Halapio, the Giants' other RFA, is not expected to be tendered, as he is currently recovering from a torn Achilles suffered in the 2019 regular-season finale. Halapio could sign with the Giants later in the year to compete for a roster spot.

