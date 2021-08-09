Giants Training Camp Report: Saquon's Return, Uniform Schedule and Three Takeaways from Monday's Practice

The Giants were back at work Monday in a non-padded practice as they ramp up for Wednesday's scrimmage and Saturday's preseason game against the Jets.

He's back, and he's raring to go.

He, of course, is running back Saquon Barkley, who was activated off the PUP list Monday ahead of the Giants padless and light practice following the day off.

Barkley, who spoke to the media Monday after his first practice, hinted that he lobbied the medical staff to turn him loose from the PUP list.

"I got to a point in rehab where going over there against garbage cans and cutting on cones and stuff, that was all good and stuff, but now I get to a point where I start reacting off of other athletes and they agreed with me," he said.

"They felt the same. Obviously, just one more step up that journey of getting me back. The best part of it is to be back out there with my teammates and just be able to practice even if it’s a little bit or a lot, whatever I can do to just get out there and do what I love is important to me."

While Barkley agreed that now was as good a time as any for him to come off the PUP list, he remained noncommittal about Week 1.

"I’m going to give y’all the same answer I’ve been giving you, and it’s not like I’m trying to blow smoke or anything like that," he said.

"To be honest, I don’t know. Obviously, you guys know how I am as a competitor. I’m pretty sure you guys know what my thought process is, but at the same time, I’m very fortunate to play for an unbelievable coach and an unbelievable organization that’s actually thinking about me and thinking about the rest of my career and the longevity of my career and I don’t feel forced."

So yes, Barkley's rehab has reached a point where it is now running more parallel to what the team is doing individual drills, but it sounds like he still has a ways to go before he's going to be fully cut loose.

Oshane Ximines Activated Off PUP

Lost in the news of running back Saquon Barkley's return is the return of third-year edge rusher Oshane Ximines, who began training camp on the PUP list with a hamstring strain.

Like Barkley, Ximines saw his season last year-end prematurely. Ximenes suffered a shoulder injury on October 4 against the Rams and was placed on injured reserve five days later. Ximines returned to practice on November 23, but after finding that the shoulder was still an issue, he underwent surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff on November 30.

"It felt great to be back out there, man," said Ximines, who did individual drills only. "It was a long, long offseason to finally be back right. Today was just a first step to a long journey to getting where I was."

Ximines said it was challenging to spend last year on the sideline as a spectator, but he's trying to put that behind him.

"It’s tough, but it’s in the back seat now," he said. "Injuries are a part of the game, it’s something that, listen, everybody has to deal with. So, as soon as I got hurt, I just wanted to do everything I could to get back, and that’s what I did."

With Barkley and Ximines activated, only tight end Kyle Rudolph (foot) and rookie cornerback Aaron Robinson (core muscle) remain on the PUP list.

Giants Announce Uniform Schedule

Wondering which of your jerseys you need to wear this season?

Wonder no more as the Giants released their home and away uniform schedule.

Courtesy of Giants.com

This year will see the Giants donning new road white pants, and an increased number of times it will wear its all-white Color Rush uniform.

Additionally, in celebrating the 10th anniversary of the 2011 championship season, the Giants will wear the same uniform combination from Super Bowl XLVI at home in Week 7 vs. the Rams.

Courtesy of Giants.com

The new road pants, which the Giants will debut during their Week 4 game in New Orleans, are white with red stripes down the sides of the legs. The pattern is the same found on the sleeves of the away jerseys, providing a matching look on top and bottom.

Quick Hits

The Giants release veteran OLB Ryan Anderson, who began camp on the NFI list with a back injury. ... Receiver Sterling Shepard didn't participate in team drills Monday in what the team said was a rest day for the veteran receiver. Rookie Kadarius Toney saw an increase in his workload with Shepard sidelined.

Reserve offensive lineman Jonotthan Harrison was not spotted on the field during the practice. ... Linebacker Trent Harris was back at practice. ... Safety Jabrill Peppers was sent on a penalty lap after an 11-on-11 play in which the officials threw a yellow flag.

Three Takeaways from Monday's Practice

1. Receiver Kenny Golladay might not be able to practice while recovering from a hamstring strain, but that doesn't mean he's still not sneaking in work with quarterback Daniel Jones. Golladay, Jones, Evan Engram, and Barkley went off to a side field while the rest of the team was going through special teams work, and Jones was tossing the ball around to each of those key receiving weapons with Engram being the only one to run routes.

2. I'm not buying the idea that Barkley might play in the final preseason game. I understand Judge's theory and reasoning for wanting to get him snaps, but that said, Judge has also made it a practice of trying to protect Barkley from having a setback, and the only way to do that is to keep him in a controlled practice environment until it's otherwise necessary.

A preseason game doesn't count as something you have to break the seal of that protective environment. And as far as getting Barkley into football shape, that can be created in practice.

3. Judge was asked what his plan was regarding this weekend's preseason opener. The head coach said that he was still looking to finalize a plan but added, "I will say this, the priority for me is to treat this more like a traditional game four and when I say that, it’s more of a make sure all of the players that we really have to evaluate get an evaluation. Because of the rules this year, we have to cut five guys after the Jets game. I want to make sure that we don’t make any decisions that impact our or their future without a proper evaluation."

While some might question this approach, especially considering how up and down the offense has been in practice, Judge's thinking makes sense. For one, why put the veterans out there for a meaningless preseason game, especially when you know you're going to be having joint practices coming up starting next week.

Second, even though the play-calling will be vanilla and there won't be a game plan per se involved, why offer the Broncos, whom the Giants face in Week 1, any sort of hint regarding what your personnel can and can't do?

At some point--probably as soon as next week--the Giants will go through a dress rehearsal. But for now, that will have to wait.

