GiantsCountry
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Giants Trim Linebackers Alec Ogletree and Kareem Martin in Salary Cap Related Moves

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Patricia Traina

The Giants have terminated the contracts of linebackers Alec Ogletree and Kareem Martin two moves that will save them $13.05 million in cap space.

Ogletree, whose $11.75 million cap hit was the third-highest figure on the Giants, will yield an $8.25 million savings, $3.5 million dead money.

Although the defensive co-captain's 2019 production of 14 total pressures, 62 tackles, 3 passes defensed--was slightly better than his production from 2018, Ogletree was a liability in coverage, his NFL rating jumping from 84.9 in 2018 to 116.2 in 2019.

Martin was one of several former Cardinals players brought in by former defensive coordinator James Bettcher to help with running his system. Unfortunately, for the average $5 million per year Martin received, the production never came close to matching.

In two seasons with the Giants, the most recent one seeing him play five games due to a knee injury that landed him on injured reserve (he was one of the team's two activations off IR in 2019), Martin managed 25 tackles, 2.0 sacks, and 25 stops.

In coverage, he allowed all six pass targets to be completed against him for 72 yards (12.0 yards per reception) for an NFL rating of 116.7.

That’s not enough reason to justify keeping Martin, who has the eighth-highest cap figure on the team at $5.966 million and who was due a $500,000 roster bonus next month. His removal from the books will yield a $4.8 million savings with just $1.166 million in dead money.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Draft Prospect Preview | CB CJ Henderson, Florida

Here's yet another young cornerback prospect that brings versatility to a defense.

Ahmed Shifa

Draft Prospect Profile | RB Eno Benjamin, Arizona State

Will the Giants stick with Wayne Gallman as the No. 2 running back behind Saquon Barkley or might they look toward a youngster like Eno Benjamin for the role?

Patricia Traina

Perspectives on the Giants Combine Press Conferences

It might not have initially sounded like it, but Joe Judge and Dave Gettleman not only have a clear vision of how to fix this Giants team, they're both on the same page.

Patricia Traina

Draft Prospect Profile | CB Grayland Arnold, Baylor

The Giants could use another cornerback or two. Could Grayland Arnold of Baylor be one of those guys?

Pat Ragazzo

Draft Prospect Profile | G Damien Lewis, LSU

The Giants could use some depth on the offensive line

Pat Ragazzo

Joe Judge Refuses to Endorse Daniel Jones as the Giants Starter

The Giants' new head coach insists that everyone will have a clean slate when they report for the off-season program on April 6. But is his coyness part of a bigger plan?

Patricia Traina

by

bigdaddystyle

Giants Are "Open for Business" Regarding No. 4 Overall Draft Pick

Will this finally be the first time in Gettleman's seven-year career as an NFL general manager that he trades down in the draft?

Patricia Traina

Draft Prospect Profile | Edge Josh Uche, Michigan

A team can never have too many pass rushers, and Michigan's Josh Uche is an underrated but good one.

Nick Falato

Draft Prospect Profile | WR Brandon Aiyuk, Arizona State

It's a deep, deep class of wide receivers, so let's take a look at some of the other prospects who ordinarily would be ranked higher but because of the depth of the class could be Day 2 or Day 3 steals.

Nick Falato

New York Giants 2020 Combine Preview

Year 3 of Giants general manager Dave Gettleman's roster rebuild will be the most critical one to date if new head coach Joe Judge is to successfully launch his tenure.

Patricia Traina

by

BobinFl