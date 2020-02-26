Giants Trim Linebackers Alec Ogletree and Kareem Martin in Salary Cap Related Moves

The Giants have terminated the contracts of linebackers Alec Ogletree and Kareem Martin two moves that will save them $13.05 million in cap space.

Ogletree, whose $11.75 million cap hit was the third-highest figure on the Giants, will yield an $8.25 million savings, $3.5 million dead money.

Although the defensive co-captain's 2019 production of 14 total pressures, 62 tackles, 3 passes defensed--was slightly better than his production from 2018, Ogletree was a liability in coverage, his NFL rating jumping from 84.9 in 2018 to 116.2 in 2019.

Martin was one of several former Cardinals players brought in by former defensive coordinator James Bettcher to help with running his system. Unfortunately, for the average $5 million per year Martin received, the production never came close to matching.

In two seasons with the Giants, the most recent one seeing him play five games due to a knee injury that landed him on injured reserve (he was one of the team's two activations off IR in 2019), Martin managed 25 tackles, 2.0 sacks, and 25 stops.

In coverage, he allowed all six pass targets to be completed against him for 72 yards (12.0 yards per reception) for an NFL rating of 116.7.

That’s not enough reason to justify keeping Martin, who has the eighth-highest cap figure on the team at $5.966 million and who was due a $500,000 roster bonus next month. His removal from the books will yield a $4.8 million savings with just $1.166 million in dead money.