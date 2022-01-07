Skip to main content
Giants Unveil Final Week 18 Injury Report

Giants first-round draft pick Kadarius Toney will miss the regular-season finale, his disappointing rookie campaign coming to a close.

The Giants final injury report is in, and to no one's surprise, rookie receiver Kadarius Toney, who's been listed on this week's report with a shoulder ailment, has been declared out.

Head coach Joe Judge said they had planned to get Toney on the field Friday to see how he looked, but apparently, whatever he was able to show wasn't satisfactorily enough for the trainers to give the rookie the green light.

Judge declined to say if off-season surgery was in Tony's future.

"That’s more of a question for the trainers right now," he said. "In terms of what will have to be corrected in the offseason if something was long-term, that’s more of a question for (Senior Vice President of Medical Services/Head Athletic Trainer) Ronnie Barnes."

Receivers coach Tyke Tolbert was asked what Toney needs to do moving forward to make sure that he can better hold up to the rigors of the long NFL season.

"I think for the long haul, it’s knowing what to do and taking care of your body because obviously, no one knows your body more than you. He has to take care of his body a little more, learn from other guys, what kind of routine they have, and pray and stay healthy," Tolbert said.

"It’s a tough business, it’s a physical business, and it’s a collision on every snap. So, you have to do the best ye able to maintain your body whether it’s nutrition, whether it’s being with the trainers, whether it’s massages, whatever. Just do whatever you can to make sure your body is in the best possible condition to go out there and play."

Toney's turbulent rookie season ends with him having played in nine games and recording 39 catches for 5420 yards, no touchdowns, and going one of three in passing for 19 yards.

The Giants also declared backup quarterback Mike Glennon (left wrist) and receiver John Ross (knee) out. Ross, who was here on a one-year "prove it's deal, appeared in 10 games with one start for the Giants. he finished with 11 receptions on 20 pass targets for 224 yards and one touchdown, and one rushing attempt for 16 yards.

Fullback Cullen Gillaspia (knee), guard Will Hernandez (ankle), and receiver Collin Johnson (hamstring) are all listed as questionable.

