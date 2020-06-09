GiantsCountry
Giants Unveil New End Zone for 2020

Patricia Traina

The arrival of head coach Joe Judge isn't the only major new development that will hit MetLife Stadium this fall.

The Giants will have a new end zone.

The most significant difference is that the team is replacing the NFC logo with another NY logo, the same logo that adorns either side of their helmets.

That NY logo has been in use by the team since the 2000 season, replacing the GIANTS logo, which had been in use on the side of the helmets dating back to the 1976 season.

An earlier rendition of the NY logo existed during the 1961-1974 seasons. This version featured blue stylized lettering. The red outline around the NY, which is today's logo, was added for the 2000 season.

Whether fans will be able to see the endzone--and hopefully a lot of Giants players crossing the plane with the ball in hand--this fall remains to be seen.

The NFL has slowly been reopening after being physically closed since mid-March as health and safety officials tried to get the COVID-19 pandemic under control.

And on Tuesday, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced that he was lifting the state's "stay at home" order that had been in effect since mid-March, though again, with the start of the NFL season way off in the future, it's too soon to know if teams will be able to host fans in their stadiums.

 

 

