Skip to main content

Giants Update: Kadarius Toney Tweaked Other Hamstring, Doesn't Make Trip to London

The injury-plagued wide receiver was one of five players the Giants left behind before their trip to London.

New York Giants receiver Kadarius Toney can't seem to catch a break.

The second-year receiver, who has missed the last two games with a hamstring issue, had been making slow and steady progress in his recovery--that is until he tweaked his other hamstring on Wednesday during his limited participation in practice, in essence putting him back to square one.

Toney's injury update was provided by head coach Brian Daboll to reporters on site at the team's practice site in London to explain why Toney was one of five Giants players left behind in New Jersey to receive treatment for their ailments.

It's unclear how severe Toney's newest hamstring injury is or if the Giants might be considering shutting down the injury-plagued receiver on injured reserve to let him heal. Still, this development is the latest in a long line of frustrating developments regarding the Giants' first-round pick last year.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Oct 27, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; A general view of a Green Bay Packers helmet during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.
Play
Big Blue+

Behind Enemy Lines: Insider Analysis on the Green Bay Packers

Packer Central Publisher Bill Huber answers five burning questions about the Green Bay Packers.

By Patricia Traina
Oct 2, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants running back Gary Brightwell (23) celebrates with teammates after recovering a muffed punt during the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears at MetLife Stadium.
Play
Game Day

Plays that Mattered in Giants Week 4 Win Over Bears

Coach Gene Clemons give you the plays that mattered most in the Gints' Week 4 win over Chicago.

By Gene Clemons
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) rushes against the Chicago Bears in the first half at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in East Rutherford.
Play
Big Blue+

Saquon Barkley: Giants Running Game Can Be Even Better

Giants running back Saquon Barkley spoke candidly about the league's best rushing offense through four weeks, saying it can get even better.

By Patricia Traina

The other Giants who didn't make the trip included cornerback Cor'Dale Flott (calf), receiver Kenny Golladay (knee), defensive lineman Henry Moondeaux (ankle), and linebacker Azeez Ojulari (calf) were the other players the Giants left behind in New Jersey to continue receiving treatment for their injuries.

In other injury news, head coach Brian Daboll told reporters that Daniel Jones continues to look better from his ankle injury. Daboll didn't confirm if Jones would start, saying that they wanted to see how well he responded to the long flight, but the general feeling is that Jones is trending toward not missing a start this weekend.

Receiver Wan'Dale Robinson, recovering from a sprained MCL, is unlikely to play this weekend. Quarterback Tyrod Taylor and safety Julian Love, both of whom are in the league concussion protocol, will have their statuses updated today. Still, they appear to be trending in the right direction, and both have a chance to be active Sunday, according to Daboll.

Newly signed Landon Collins (practice squad) has been assigned jersey No. 21, thenumber he wore during his first go-round with the Giants.

Join the Giants Country Community

In This Article (1)

New York Giants
New York Giants

Oct 27, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; A general view of a Green Bay Packers helmet during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.
Big Blue+

Behind Enemy Lines: Insider Analysis on the Green Bay Packers

By Patricia Traina
Oct 2, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants running back Gary Brightwell (23) celebrates with teammates after recovering a muffed punt during the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears at MetLife Stadium.
Game Day

Plays that Mattered in Giants Week 4 Win Over Bears

By Gene Clemons
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) rushes against the Chicago Bears in the first half at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in East Rutherford.
Big Blue+

Saquon Barkley: Giants Running Game Can Be Even Better

By Patricia Traina
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) on the sideline in the second half. The Giants fall to the Cowboys, 23-16, at MetLife Stadium on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022.
News

New York Giants Thursday Injury Report: Upgrades and Downgrades

By Patricia Traina
New York Giants safety Landon Collins (21) walks off the field after the Giants lose to the Washington Redskins 20-13 on Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in East Rutherford.
Transactions

Giants Sign Landon Collins to Practice Squad

By The Giants Maven News Desk
Jan 9, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; The helmet of Green Bay Packers center Josh Myers (71) during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
Transactions

New York Giants Week 5: First Look at Green Bay Packers’ Defense

By Brandon Olsen
Aug 29, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants center Nick Gates (65) blocks against the New England Patriots during the first half at MetLife Stadium.
Big Blue+

Emotional Nick Gates Reflects on Journey Back from Broken Leg

By Patricia Traina
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during the 3rd quarter of the Green Bay Packers 32-18 win over the Los Angeles Rams during the NFC divisional playoff game Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Big Blue+

New York Giants Week 5: First Look at Green Bay Packers’ Offense

By Patricia Traina