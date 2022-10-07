Giants Update: Kadarius Toney Tweaked Other Hamstring, Doesn't Make Trip to London

New York Giants receiver Kadarius Toney can't seem to catch a break.

The second-year receiver, who has missed the last two games with a hamstring issue, had been making slow and steady progress in his recovery--that is until he tweaked his other hamstring on Wednesday during his limited participation in practice, in essence putting him back to square one.

Toney's injury update was provided by head coach Brian Daboll to reporters on site at the team's practice site in London to explain why Toney was one of five Giants players left behind in New Jersey to receive treatment for their ailments.

It's unclear how severe Toney's newest hamstring injury is or if the Giants might be considering shutting down the injury-plagued receiver on injured reserve to let him heal. Still, this development is the latest in a long line of frustrating developments regarding the Giants' first-round pick last year.

The other Giants who didn't make the trip included cornerback Cor'Dale Flott (calf), receiver Kenny Golladay (knee), defensive lineman Henry Moondeaux (ankle), and linebacker Azeez Ojulari (calf) were the other players the Giants left behind in New Jersey to continue receiving treatment for their injuries.

In other injury news, head coach Brian Daboll told reporters that Daniel Jones continues to look better from his ankle injury. Daboll didn't confirm if Jones would start, saying that they wanted to see how well he responded to the long flight, but the general feeling is that Jones is trending toward not missing a start this weekend.

Receiver Wan'Dale Robinson, recovering from a sprained MCL, is unlikely to play this weekend. Quarterback Tyrod Taylor and safety Julian Love, both of whom are in the league concussion protocol, will have their statuses updated today. Still, they appear to be trending in the right direction, and both have a chance to be active Sunday, according to Daboll.

Newly signed Landon Collins (practice squad) has been assigned jersey No. 21, thenumber he wore during his first go-round with the Giants.

