Giants-Vikings Wild Card Game Set for Sunday

The New York Giants will visit the Minnesota Vikings for the first round of the NFC playoff tournament on Sunday, January 15, 2023, with kickoff set for 4:30 p.m. ET and the game to be broadcast on FOX, the league announced Sunday night.

With the expanded playoff format, six games will be played over a three-day period. On Saturday, the No. 2 seed 49ers will host the No. 7 seed Seahawks in the late afternoon game (4:35 p.m.) on FOX. Then at 8:15 p.m., the Los Angeles Chargers will visit the AFC South champion Jacksonville Jaguars, that game being broadcast on NBC.

On Sunday, the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills will kick off a triple-header with a 1:05 p.m. kickoff on CBS. That game will be followed by the sixth-seeded Giants against the third-seeded Vikings in a rematch of their Christmas Eve game. And the Ravens and Bengals will cap the day's action with a primetime game set to kick off at 8:15 p.m. on NBC.

Wild Card Weekend concludes with the Cowboys visiting the NFC South champion Bucs on Monday night, with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN/ABC.

Join the Giants Country Community