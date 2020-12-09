Giants Week 14 Injury Report: No Clarity Yet on Daniel Jones or Blake Martinez's Statuses

The Giants held a walkthrough practice Wednesday in snow and miserable conditions, just to get the players back into the thick of things movement-wise after their long flight back from Seattle Monday morning.

As such, their opening injury report is an estimation of who would have been able to practice and who wouldn’t, and among those projected as not being able to practice was defensive co-captain and the defensive quarterback Blake Martinez (back).

Head coach Joe Judge said on Monday that the team was hoping there’s nothing serious” injury-wise and that “it doesn’t look like there is necessarily anything serious.”

But he also added, “A big testament will be when we come off this flight going back to see if any of the inflammation really increases with these guys on the flight back.”

Judge also added that Martinez was in good spirits on Wednesday. “He was in meetings with us today, had a smile on his face and laughing, so you can always cut it with Blake.” But how much Martinez can do on Thursday and Friday will provide a better indication of where things stand.

If Martinez can’t play, safety Logan Ryan revealed that he would get the green dot (the helmet with the radio in it) on defense and serve as the quarterback.

The other injury everyone is watching is quarterback Daniel Jones’s hamstring. Jones was projected as a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice, and he also didn’t provide much clarity on where he was in his rehab or what his chances of playing Sunday were.

“I always want to play,” Jones said, while also revealing that he was feeling better, but beyond that, he avoided answering questions about whether he has begun to open things up in practice, where he'd have to be at to be cleared to play, and if he felt any extra pressure to rush back given the team's sudden push for a playoff berth.

“It’s tough not playing. It’s tough missing time,” Jones said.

Judge was equally as vague about the quarterback's status and the rest of the players on the injury report.

“Today being a walkthrough day is really part of the recovery from our trip going out west, so that should allow some guys with some nicks and bumps to do some things in practice, but when we get out there tomorrow it’ll kind of give us a better look in terms of guys that are dinged and bumped up in terms of how they can move around,” he said.

The rest of the Giants' projected injury report includes cornerback Darnay Holmes (knee), listed as limited, and defensive back Madre Harper (knee and offensive tackle Matt Peart (ankle), both projected as not being able to practice.

Of Peart, Judge revealed Monday that the rookie tweaked his ankle in his first action since testing positive for COVID-19 but went right back into the game Sunday to finish out his reps.

