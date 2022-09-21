Giants' Week 3 Injury Update: Thibodeaux, Ojulari Getting Close

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - The New York Giants don't have to file an injury report until Thursday, but head coach Brian Daboll offered some updates.

The biggest news is that edge rushers Kayvon Thibodeaux (knee) and Azeez Ojulari (calf) are "getting close," per Daboll, who added that both would do a little more in team drills Wednesday than they had last week in practice.

Defensive lineman Leonard Williams (MCL) will not practice Wednesday, Daboll said, noting that the trainers will keep him inside for treatment. Daboll reiterated that Williams is a fast healer, but he didn't sound very encouraged about having Williams in the lineup for Monday night's game against the Cowboys.

Receivers Kadarius Toney and Sterling Shepard both won't practice Wednesday. Toney is still experiencing tightness in his hamstring, while Shepard, who is coming off the torn Achilles injury and who has played in a lot of snaps, is simply getting a rest day.

Reeiver Wan'Dale Robinson (knee), who missed last week's game, also won't practice Wednesday.

"I just want to be smart with him," Daboll said of Shepard, who, per Pro Football Focus, played 64 snaps last week on top of the 43 he played in Week 1.

Cornerbacks Aaron Robinson (appendectomy) and Nick McCloud (hamstring) were both held out of practice on Wednesday. Justin Pinnock (shoulder) was slated to practice.

During practice, rookie safety Dane Belton did not do much during the part of practice open to the media. Belton is recovering from a broken collarbone and played last week, so it's not clear if his issue is related to that injury or something else.

