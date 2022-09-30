New York Giants Week 4 Final Injury Report: Five Declared Out Ahead of Game vs. Bears

Friday Final Injury Report: Five Declared Out

The New York Giants declared five players--defensive backs Cor'Dale Flott (calf) and Nick McCloud (hamstring), receivers Kadarius Toney (hamstring) and Wan'Dale Robinson (knee), and defensive lineman Leonard Williams (knee)--out of Sunday's game vs. Chicago.

All five of those players did not practice Friday.

Last week, Williams was listed as doubtful on the injury report, despite not practicing after injuring his knee in the Giants' Week 2 win over the Panthers.

Although Williams didn't practice this past week, there was an encouraging sign of him being on the mend when he was outside working with trainers on a side field rather than kept inside receiving treatment as the team practiced.

Toney, who has been slowed by a hamstring since late summer, will miss his second straight game. By week's end, he will have appeared in just 12 of 21 games since being drafted No. 20 overall last year by the Giants.

With only four healthy receivers--Kenny Golladay, Darius Slayton, David Sills V, and Richie James--available on the roster, the Giants are expected to either sign or elevate a receiver from their practice squad. Marcus Johnson, Kalil Pimpleto and Makai Polk are the three receivers on the team's practice squad.

Turning to some good news, the Giants are getting cornerback Aaron Robinson (appendectomy) back this week. Robinson was able to practice in full. Also able to practice in full were linebacker Jihad Ward (knee) and defensive back Justin Layne (concussion).

Thursday Injury Report: Is Cordale Flott's Injury Serious?

Giants rookie cornerback Cor'Dale Flott remains on the team's injury report with a calf strain. However, Flott was not spotted at practice. He was also spotted getting around the building with a walking scooter, raising some concern about whether his injury might be a few weeks.

That would not be good news for the Giants' defense, who look like they'll be without Nick McCloud (hamstring/Did Not Practice) again this week. The good news is that Aaron Robinson (appendectomy/Limited) looks to be on track to return to action Sunday against the Bears.

Want more positive news? Defensive lineman Leonard Williams (knee/Did Not Practice) spent all last week inside during practice receiving treatment and was spotted on the field doing some work on the side with trainers.

Although Williams is a long shot at playing this weekend, the fact that he was out on the field instead of in the trainer's room while the team practiced indicates that he's trending in the right direction.

Still not trending in the right direction, at least for this week, are receivers Kadarius Toney (hamstring/Did Not Practice) and Wan'Dale Robinson (knee/Did Not Practice). Robinson had hoped to be ready to go this weekend, but he doesn't yet appear ready.

Outside linebacker Jihad Ward (knee/Limited) was upgraded from Wednesday, as was defensive back Justin Layne (concussion/Full).

Wednesday Injury Report: Another Cornerback Added to the Injury List

The New York Giants' defensive secondary has sprouted a new injury ahead of their Week 4 home game against the Chicago Bears.

The Giants, who held a walk-through practice on Wednesday, issued a projected injury report. Atop of the list is rookie cornerback Cor'Dale Flott (calf). It's unclear when Flott was injured in Monday night's game, nor is it clear if he'll be available for Sunday's home game.

In addition to Flott, defensive back Nick McCloud (hamstring) is also on the list under "did not practice." McCloud was injured in Week 1 and hasn't been able to play since. Meanwhile, a pair of defensive backs, Justin Layne (concussion) and Aaron Robinson (appendectomy) were projected as limited.

Robinson is trending toward returning Sunday after missing two games, pending on how he feels following this week in practice.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll did not rule out the possibility of adding some reinforcement to the roster at cornerback, saying, "I would say, looking at it here, we could."

The Giants currently have an opening on the 53-man roster after waiving running back Antonio Williams yesterday. They could sign Fabian Moreau, currently on the practice squad, to provide reinforcement. They're also expected to place receiver Sterling Shepard on injured reserve at some point this week.

Outside linebacker Jihad Ward (knee) is a new addition to the injury report. Ward played in Monday's loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Also on the injury report are receivers Wan’Dale Robinson (knee), Sterling Shepard (ACL), and Kadarius Toney (hamstring), and defensive lineman Leonard Williams. Shepard will be moved to season-ending injured reserve at some point this week. Toney's status is still unclear, and Robinson should be back by Week 5, while it's unknown how much longer Williams will be out of action.

