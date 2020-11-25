Graham Gano Gets Creative During COVID-19 Quarantine | See It

Giants kicker Graham Gano remains isolated as he recovers from the COVID-19 virus. But not even the virus seems to be keeping Gano from getting his workouts in.

Gano posted a short video of himself kicking into a makeshift kicking net set up inside what appears to be a hotel room.

Gano captioned the short video clip, "This is normal quarantine behavior right?"

Well, for the Giants "Mr. Automatic," it's certainly a good sign. The COVID-19 virus seems to create different symptoms in different people, so the sight of Gano engaging in light physical exercise hopefully means he hasn't been stricken too severely by the virus or that he's on the mend.

Gano would be eligible to come off the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday if he's feeling better and tests negative.

Last week when head coach Joe Judge was asked about Gano possibly returning in time for the game against the Bengals, he said, "There’s an opportunity for that, but there are some other things that go into that as well. Are there any setbacks in that time window? Where does the physician clear him? There’s a ramp-up period.

"We have to be fair to this guy. He’s sitting in a hotel room for a couple weeks. Is it fair to him to put him on the field and ask him to go ahead and do his job? These are all things we have to account for."

If Gano, who has made a career-best 95.5% of his field-goal attempts and all of his PATs, isn't ready to go, the Giants have Ryan Santoso, whom they elevated off their practice squad last week, standing by.

"Ryan’s a guy who has a huge leg, he’s shown a tremendous amount of improvement since he’s been here," Judge said, adding that the team has a lot of confidence in Santoso.

"This guy is a mentally tough guy, too. He’s one of my favorite guys on the practice field. ... He’s definitely a developing player. I think he has a big upside in this league for a long time, I really do."

Get the latest New York Giants news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI Giants Country page. Mobile users click the notification bell.