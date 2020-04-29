GiantsCountry
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

How a Former NFL Star Helped Giants Defensive Back Chris Williamson Find His Calling

Patricia Traina

Giants seventh-round pick Chris Williamson, a 6-foot, 205-pound prospect, initially started on a path that saw him play wide receiver.

So what made the former Minnesota defensive back change his mind—and his position?

The answer is Ray Buchanan, who played cornerback for the Atlanta Falcons and who was also part of the Falcons’ 1998 Super Bowl team.

Buchanan formed a friendship with Williamson when the youngster was in eighth grade, taking him under his wing to help train him for a potential future in the NFL.

Buchanan, a two-time All-Pro cornerback (1994 and 1998) who played in the NFL for 12 seasons, (seven of which with the Falcons), knows a thing or two about what it takes to be a defensive back and thought that a position switch might be in Williamson’s best interest given his size.

“The one nugget that Ray always put in my head was, ‘You know, you're an average size receiver, but you're, you're a big defensive back and a guy who can move,’” Williamson said, adding, “It’s not too many guys who could move and get paid at the next level.”

Although Williamson cross-trained with Buchanan to learn how to play defensive back, he didn’t play the position in live-action until his senior year of high school, and the rest was, as they say, history.

Not only does Buchanan, whom Williamson described as being like a second father to him, impart his experiences on the young cornerback, Buchanan also served as a sounding board when Williamson was contemplating transferring from Florida.

“He's always a person who's had my best interests at heart, so he always wanted what was best for me,” Williamson said. “He was a huge asset to have during that time, and the transition from wide receiver to defensive back is something he also helped me with as well. It's been huge to have him in my corner.”

When they’re not training together in person, Williamson tried to get clips of his film to his friend and mentor to break down from a technical aspect.

“Just having somebody like that who has already played in the NFL is a huge blessing,” Williamson said.  

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

New York Giants | 2020 NFL Draft Day 2: Live Blog/Open Discussion Thread

Will it be center? Edge rusher? Something else? And what about the rest of the NFL? How will their picks shape the rest of the draft?

Patricia Traina

by

SI Draft Tracker

A Special Bond Helped Forge Linebacker TJ Brunson's Path to the NFL

Rather than blend into the pack, seventh-round draft pick TJ Brunson was determined to stand out. Here's how he accomplished that.

Patricia Traina

Former Giants Linebacker and Defensive Coach Harland Svare Dies at 89

Svare, part of the Giants dominating defense of the 1950s, succeeded Tom Landry as defensive coordinator after Landry left to coach the Dallas Cowboys.

Patricia Traina

How Matt Peart is Getting Up to Speed for Life in the NFL

Here's a look at what the Giants' third-round draft pick is doing to ensure he gets out of the gate running.

Pat Ragazzo

Giants Have Decisions to Make on Jabrill Peppers, Evan Engram

The Giants have until next week to decide whether to exercise the option years on the rookie contracts of tight end Evan Engram and safety Jabrill Peppers.

Patricia Traina

by

Nievesmartir

Draft Suggests Backfield-First Philosophy for Giants Defense

The Giants' draft strategy on defense seemed to prioritize building up strengths in the secondary rather than filling holes in the front seven.

Jackson Thompson

Giants Sign 10 Rookie Free Agents and Waive Six Players

Here's a look at how the Giants roster churned after the draft.

Patricia Traina

Giants Awarded Defensive Back Montre Hartage Off Waivers from Miami

Hartage reunites with defensive coordinator Patrick Graham with the Giants.

Patricia Traina

Versatile Cameron Brown Hopes to Expand His Repertoire on Giants' Defense

Cameron Brown was extremely versatile at Penn State. He's looking to become even more versatile now that he's with the Giants.

Patricia Traina

Shane Lemieux Embraces Opportunity to Become More Versatile

Shane Lemieux understands his ticket to NFL longevity is to embrace being versatile. Here's how he's been doing that.

Patricia Traina