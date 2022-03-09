Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsBig Blue+draftTRANSACTIONSFORUMSSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Player(s)
Carson Wentz
Team(s)
Indianapolis Colts

How Carson Wentz Trade Impacts Giants, Draft

Quarterback Carson Wentz is back in the NFC East, his return not only affecting division rivalries but potentially next month's draft.

He’s baaaaack!

Quarterback Carson Wentz, who began his NFL career with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2016 before being shipped to the Colts after the 2020 season, is back in the NFC East after being traded to the Washington Commanders.

The trade details include Wentz and the No. 47 pick from Colts in exchange for the No. 42 pick, a 2022 third-rounder, and 2023 conditional third-round pick that can become a second-rounder if Wentz meets specific criteria.

Last year, Wentz finished with a 62.4 completion percentage and passed for 3,563 yards and 27 touchdowns, holds a 7-2 lifetime record against the Giants, his last game being a 27-17 loss when he was with the Eagles in 2020. But more importantly, the trade of Wentz to the Commanders potentially resets the draft possibilities among those teams believed to need a quarterback.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) runs off the field after connecting on a short touchdown pass with Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (13) on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Play
News

How Carson Wentz Trade Impacts Giants, Draft

Quarterback Carson Wentz is back in the NFC East, his return not only affecting division rivalries but potentially next month's draft.

By Patricia Traina51 seconds ago
51 seconds ago
Aug 22, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Matt Gono (73) blocks against Washington Redskins defensive end Matthew Ioannidis (98) during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Play
Transactions

Giants Sign OT Matt Gono to Provide Depth on Offensive Line

The Giants make their first offensive lineman signing in the Joe Schoen/Brian Daboll era.

By Patricia Traina2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Nov 24, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; General overall view of the NFL shield logo at midfield at MetLife Stadium. The Jets defeated the Raiders 34-3.
Play
Big Blue+

Potential Free Agent Targets on Offense That Make Sense for Giants

The Giants won't have a lot of cap space to work with this year when it comes to filling some roster holes. But if they look hard enough, they're sure to find some veteran values that could become key role players.

By Patricia Traina5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Currently, it’s believed that Carolina, who picks sixth (in between the Giants who are at No. 5 and No. 7), needs a quarterback. Behind them, arguments could be made for the Falcons (eighth overall) potentially needing a quarterback and the Seahawks, who moved into the tenth overall spot following their trade with Denver for quarterback Russell Wilson.

Minnesota, who sits at No. 12, could also need a quarterback with Kirk Cousins’ contract winding down to an end.

Giants general manager Joe Schoen didn’t rule out trading out of the fifth or seventh spot in next month’s draft. However, with the Jaguars having placed the franchise tag on left tackle Cam Robinson, that would indicate that they are leaning toward taking a defensive player with the first overall pick, perhaps that being Michigan edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson.

If that turns out to be the case, the Giants, at No. 5, would pretty much be assured of a potential selection that could include offensive tackles Ikem Ekwonu and Evan Neal, edge Jayvon Thibodeaux, and safety Kyle Hamilton.

If the Giants are serious about making a trade, the most likely scenario would be for them to trade out of the seventh spot. While that won’t help quarterback-needy teams looking to get ahead of Carolina, it would help teams looking to get ahead of Atlanta if the Falcons have indeed begun thinking about life after Matt Ryan. 

Join the Giants Country Community

Carson WentzIndianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) runs off the field after connecting on a short touchdown pass with Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (13) on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
News

How Carson Wentz Trade Impacts Giants, Draft

By Patricia Traina51 seconds ago
Aug 22, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Matt Gono (73) blocks against Washington Redskins defensive end Matthew Ioannidis (98) during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Transactions

Giants Sign OT Matt Gono to Provide Depth on Offensive Line

By Patricia Traina2 hours ago
Nov 24, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; General overall view of the NFL shield logo at midfield at MetLife Stadium. The Jets defeated the Raiders 34-3.
Big Blue+

Potential Free Agent Targets on Offense That Make Sense for Giants

By Patricia Traina5 hours ago
Mar 4, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon defensive lineman Kayvon Thibodeaux (DL45) talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Combine.
Draft

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Edge Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon

By Nick Falato7 hours ago
Nov 30, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) eludes the tackle attempt of Philadelphia Eagles strong safety Will Parks (28) during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field.
News

What Russell Wilson Trade to Denver Means for Giants

By Patricia Traina23 hours ago
Mar 3, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama offensive lineman Evan Neal talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.
Draft

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: OT Evan Neal, Alabama

By Nick FalatoMar 8, 2022
Bills quarterback Mitch Trubisky rolls to his right and scores in the fourth quarter against Houston.
Big Blue+

Should Giants Pursue Mitchell Trubisky as a Backup Quarterback?

By Patricia TrainaMar 7, 2022
Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Justin Shaffer (54) reacts after a touchdown Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, during the College Football Playoff National Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Draft

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: IOL Justin Shaffer, Georgia

By Nick FalatoMar 7, 2022