How Carson Wentz Trade Impacts Giants, Draft

Quarterback Carson Wentz is back in the NFC East, his return not only affecting division rivalries but potentially next month's draft.

He’s baaaaack!

Quarterback Carson Wentz, who began his NFL career with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2016 before being shipped to the Colts after the 2020 season, is back in the NFC East after being traded to the Washington Commanders.

The trade details include Wentz and the No. 47 pick from Colts in exchange for the No. 42 pick, a 2022 third-rounder, and 2023 conditional third-round pick that can become a second-rounder if Wentz meets specific criteria.

Last year, Wentz finished with a 62.4 completion percentage and passed for 3,563 yards and 27 touchdowns, holds a 7-2 lifetime record against the Giants, his last game being a 27-17 loss when he was with the Eagles in 2020. But more importantly, the trade of Wentz to the Commanders potentially resets the draft possibilities among those teams believed to need a quarterback.

Currently, it’s believed that Carolina, who picks sixth (in between the Giants who are at No. 5 and No. 7), needs a quarterback. Behind them, arguments could be made for the Falcons (eighth overall) potentially needing a quarterback and the Seahawks, who moved into the tenth overall spot following their trade with Denver for quarterback Russell Wilson.

Minnesota, who sits at No. 12, could also need a quarterback with Kirk Cousins’ contract winding down to an end.

Giants general manager Joe Schoen didn’t rule out trading out of the fifth or seventh spot in next month’s draft. However, with the Jaguars having placed the franchise tag on left tackle Cam Robinson, that would indicate that they are leaning toward taking a defensive player with the first overall pick, perhaps that being Michigan edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson.

If that turns out to be the case, the Giants, at No. 5, would pretty much be assured of a potential selection that could include offensive tackles Ikem Ekwonu and Evan Neal, edge Jayvon Thibodeaux, and safety Kyle Hamilton.

If the Giants are serious about making a trade, the most likely scenario would be for them to trade out of the seventh spot. While that won’t help quarterback-needy teams looking to get ahead of Carolina, it would help teams looking to get ahead of Atlanta if the Falcons have indeed begun thinking about life after Matt Ryan.

