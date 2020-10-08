Revealing How Leonard Williams Prepared for a Faster Start

Giants defensive lineman Leonard Williams wanted to make sure he was prepared for whatever happened.

So earlier this year when he started his training, Williams dropped some body fat and improving his strength so that he’d be ready to step in wherever the coaches asked him to on the defensive line.

“I basically went into the off-season training to prepare for either playing defensive tackle or defensive end because I feel like I've been moving around a lot especially more these last two years along the defensive line,” Williams said.

“I wanted to make sure that I was in shape to play defensive end because it’s a lot different than playing defensive tackle. You have a lot more space and a lot more area to cover. And I think it's a little bit more running than when you're playing inside.”

By slimming down, Williams not only accomplished his goal of being ready for his multidimensional role, but he also improved his stamina.

“Yeah, definitely. Also with the way we practice here and how much running we do, I feel like sometimes we're in the third quarter (of a game) and I still feel fresh to where I’m like, ‘We're like third quarter already?’ I think that's a good thing.”

In addition to the off-season work he did, Williams also retrained his thinking to where instead of worrying about what his pass rush move would be, he’s instead attacking first and then choosing his move.

Williams took a long hard look at himself on tape over the off-season and found that he was playing more of a reactive type of game than an attacking style.

That slight hesitation often meant the difference between Williams getting a pressure and him getting something more substantial.

“I think the biggest difference is you know, just being more confident in myself and knowing that don't take time to, to get to a move,” he said.

“Instead of reacting and just more attack, you know, and that's just going into the confidence.”

It’s added up to Williams having a strong start in what’s a contract year.

This year, Williams has recorded seven pressures in his first four games, which include two sacks and 11 stops for zero or negative yardage, per PFF.

“I mean, I think I've been playing good, but I don't think that I've like in playing like at a crazy higher level than I have been in the past,” he said.

“I think I've still been playing the same way I've been playing in the run since I've been in the league. I think now in these first few games, I've just been able to make that sack count instead of those quarterback hits.”

If Williams, who is playing on the franchise tag this year, continues at his current pace, he could finish with 8.0 sacks and 44 stops.