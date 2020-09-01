SI.com
How Logan Ryan’s Presence Will Help the Giants in the Short- and Long-term

Patricia Traina

New Giants defensive back Logan Ryan is only signed to a one-year contract despite having plenty of life left in his legs. But that one year is expected to be a quality one for the Giants, who have one of the youngest defensive secondaries in the NFL and a group that still has a ways to go in its collective development.

“Logan's a guy that comes to work every day with the right demeanor,” said head coach Joe Judge. “He's a smart guy who plays tough on the field.

“He's a guy that really improves, you know, from year to year, he really works on his craft. He's not just the guy that's out there, kind of, ‘This is what I am.’ He's always looking to work on something that hurt him the year before. And he's looking to always go ahead and improve on his strengths, but, but he brings a lot of versatility is a smart tough football player.”

Ryan’s versatility was one of the most appealing aspects of what he had to offer and will help the Giants in the short term and the long term.

According to Pro Football Focus, Ryan spent the bulk of his 1,321 game snaps for the Titans last year in the slot (855 snaps), perimeter (243 snaps), and as a box safety (180 snaps). He also contributed about 20 snaps, each at free safety and on the defensive line.

With a career NFL coverage rating of 89.2, 19 interceptions, and 61 pass breakups, Ryan’s versatility is something that Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham will be taking advantage of.

“He's gonna play a variety of roles for us, so if I gave you one answer right there, I'd be lying,” Judge said when asked if Ryan was a cornerback or safety.

“One of his strengths is really his versatility. We're gonna play him in different packages all over the field. Really, having a guy like that allows you to play other guys, in fewer positions Cause he can handle all the multiples while these guys are learning the system.”

Therein lies another hidden advantage that Ryan’s arrival, which Judge said won’t be before Thursday since he has to complete the COVID-19 entry process and pass a physical, brings to the Giants.

The Giants' defensive backfield's depth has taken a hit thanks to the legal issues of DeAndre Baker, Sam Beal's decision to opt-out and Xavier McKinney's broken foot. As a result, the Giants coaching staff was facing having to overload some of their remaining young defensive backs' plates despite their heads already swimming while trying to learn the nuances of defensive coordinator Patrick Graham’s defense.

Having the versatile Ryan on board not only upgrades the defensive secondary, it also allows the coaching staff to cut back on some of the things they were asking the younger players to do, which Judge believes will help them in the long run.

“Like I said earlier, he's on play a variety of roles, so it's gonna allow other guys to develop in what they do,” Judge said.

“We're gonna play a lot of defensive backs by game plan, package situation and different roles. So everyone has to develop all the way. You know, we're looking to play guys on defense, the kicking game, as well as the offense guys on the offense and the kicking game. Our job as coaches is to keep the team developing throughout the course of the year so we have a better product at the end of the season than we do at the beginning.”

