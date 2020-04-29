GiantsCountry
How Matt Peart is Getting Up to Speed for Life in the NFL

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Pat Ragazzo

While most athletes typically venture to warmer regions of the country to train during the winter months, New York Giants' third-round draft pick Matt Peart opted to spend his days up north at the Parisi Speed School in Fairlawn, New Jersey. 

After grabbing the attention of scouts at the NFL Combine in February, the one-time UConn standout was still not satisfied with his performance despite running a 5.06 in the 40-yard dash, recording an 8.01-second 3-cone drill, and a 4.92 20-yard shuttle. 

On the advice of his agency, Sports Stars, Peart enrolled in the Parisi Speed School where he trained with location owner Rich Sadiv, who also helped 2020 draft prospects Cameron Clark, Kevin Davidson, and Matt Hennessy, get, well, up to speed for their respective pro days.

Although Pert’s pro day was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he still wanted to improve his speed and agility so that whichever team took a chance on him, he’d be ready to pay back dividends.

Sadiv had his players doing iso-kinetic work using high-tech devices, which he says is a high-power output method of training that helps reduce the risk of injury.  

“The use of iso-kinetics was popular in the 1970s for athletes,” said Sadiv. “It died off because they couldn’t make machines to produce them at a price point. However, recently we discovered this company started making them again, and it's a great way to train. It’s mainly used for offensive linemen who are looking for a superior output in their power training. 

“It helps guys who have to get off the ball quickly, such as interior linemen. It’s more for the power output guys who need a quick burst.” 

Through his work with Peart, Sadiv thinks the Giants got themselves an exceptional athlete.  

“He was a great pick for them,” he said. “I know a lot about athleticism, work ethic, hip hinge, and some of the key things that are important in offensive linemen. He’s super athletic for his size, moves well, has great hips, and works hard, making him a great fit on their line.” 

Peart’s college tape and measurables so impressed the Giants coaching staff that they lobbied for general manager Dave Gettleman to consider drafting the youngster. Standing 6-foot-7 and weighing 320 pounds, Peart has natural athleticism for his size. 

He also had the longest arms of any prospect in the draft at 36-5/8 inches and proved to be durable during his three-year tenure at Connecticut, where he started 48 straight games at tackle in college from 2016-2019. 

“I would say the coaching staff wanting to work with him is a good assessment on their part,” said Sadiv. “I’ve worked with a lot of different guys over the years and feel like I know who is going to make it and who isn’t—not just from an athletic standpoint, but as a professional.”

Sadiv went on to compare Peart’s work ethic to Ravens tight end Nick Boyle, who comes back to Fairlawn every off-season to train at the facility. 

“They’re both perfect examples of what a pro football player is supposed to be because they just work hard and are good at doing their job. Matt’s a guy who’s going to do his job and do it well.” 

The longtime trainer also praised Peart for being highly coachable.  

“His personality is tremendous,” Sadiv said. “He’s very approachable, gets along with everyone, and is a personable individual. The Giants are getting a leader and a good locker-room guy.” 

