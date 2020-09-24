Inspectors Approve MetLife Stadium Field

Sunday's show will go on as scheduled.

That's the official word from the NFL, who sent a team of inspectors to examine the MetLife Stadium field this week in response to concerns raised by the San Francisco 49ers after their injury-filled game last weekend against the Jets.

MetLife Stadium is sporting a new field surface installed earlier this year, the first such installation since 2016 when the previous surface was replaced. Last week, the 49ers lost several players due to injury, including defensive linemen Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas to torn ACLs, and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who suffered a high ankle sprain.

Other players like Arik Armstead called the stadium's surface "trash," and 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan also expressed some concern about the playing surface.

Members of the Giants, who spent the entire summer working on the MetLife Stadium field, including two scrimmages, didn't share the 49ers' complaints.

"We had our players on the turf every day for some kind of walkthrough, competitive practice, and then leading up to the game last week. Not a single player said anything negative along the way to me at all about any of the facilities specifically the turf," said Giants head coach Joe Judge earlier this week.

Also, the Pittsburgh Steelers, who visited the Giants at MetLife Stadium in Week 1, didn't issue any known complaints about the field surface either.

"Yesterday, representatives from the NFL, NFLPA, MetLife Stadium, the Giants and Jets, Field Turf and the independent field inspector conducted an additional review of the field surface at MetLife Stadium," said a statement from the league.

"The group again verified that the field meets all applicable standards and protocols for NFL field surfaces."