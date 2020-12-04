SI.com
GiantsCountry
HomeBig Blue+NewsGame DayTransactionsFilm
Search

James Bradberry Looks to Continue Pro Bowl Season vs. Seahawks

Patricia Traina

Giants cornerback James Bradberry had a challenging week last week thanks to an undisclosed family matter that he chose to deal with after getting the blessing from head coach Joe Judge.

But while he was away from the team, Bradberry stayed locked into what it was doing through Zoom meetings. He would then have himself a solid day against the Bengals, holding their receivers to two receptions for 15 yards and one pass breakup as part of a performance that earned him a game ball.

This week, Bradberry potentially faces a different type of challenge though one he’s no stranger to facing. The Giants will travel to Seattle to face the Seahawks, a team whose offense is driven by quarterback Russell Wilson and whose top receivers, D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett are more than enough to make it a long day for opposing cornerbacks.

The expectation is that Bradberry will draw 6-foot-4 Metcalf in coverage, a receiver who last week destroyed Darius Slay of the Eagle to the tune of eight receptions (out of 11 pass targets) for 158 yards.

Should Bradberry draw Metcalf, he feels that his previous history guarding the big physical receivers in the NFC South has well equipped him for this challenge.

I had to deal with a lot of big, physical receivers that could run,” redberry said. “I would say he is similar to their skill set. Physical, 6-4, runs a 4.3—he can run. He’s definitely a hard matchup. Definitely a challenge for us Sunday.”

Bradberry has been studying the Seahawks and noted that most of his yardage comes on passes 20+ yards the field on the 9 route with Metcalf. Metcalf is currently tied with Tyreek Hill of the Chiefs and Justin Jefferson of the Vikings for the league-lead in pass receptions of 20+ yards (12) and has a 50% catch rate for 48 yards and four touchdowns on those deep balls.

But taking that route away is a bit of a challenge thanks to the type of deep ball Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson throws, which Bradberry said is challenging to defend.

“When you compare it to a rainbow, the thing about a rainbow is when it comes down and the receiver has the basket, it kind of falls right on top of it,” Bradberry explained.

“It’s hard for a cornerback that’s either on the side of the receiver or behind him to make a play because it drops in over their head. If he had a guy who threw a ball short and it came at a different angle straight down, I’m able to get my hand up and knock it down. If it comes over top, even if you’re tall, it’s hard for you to make a play on that.” 

Get the latest New York Giants news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI Giants Country page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Follow us on Facebook.

THANKS FOR READING GIANTS COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Saquon Barkley: "No Doubt" Regarding ACL Injury Comeback

The Giants superstar running back is on the mend following ACL surgery last month and is locked in on crushing his rehab.

Patricia Traina

by

dwum

Giants Thursday Injury Report: Daniel Jones Doesn't Practice

Quarterback Daniel Jones didn't practice, but he's making progress.

Patricia Traina

Giants' Division Fight Familiar to Seahawks Head Coach Pete Carroll

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has seen both sides of what a young division winner with a losing record is capable of and knows exactly what type of position the Giants are in heading into their Week 13 clash in Seattle.

Jackson Thompson

New York Giants Notebook | Meaningful Football, Defending DK Metcalf, and More

Notable leftovers from Wednesday's Giants media sessions.

Jackson Thompson

New York Giants Week 13 Injury Impact: Daniel Jones Doesn't Practice Wednesday

No surprise, but the Giants are taking things very slowly with Daniel Jones's return from a hamstring strain.

Patricia Traina

by

Cowboyup

Giants Are Behind Colt McCoy

If Colt McCoy has to start at quarterback for the Giants Sunday, the team is fully behind him.

Patricia Traina

Giants Looking at Emergency Quarterback Plans in Case of COVID-19 Outbreak

The Giants saw what happened to the Denver Broncos, and they're taking steps to ensure that such an occurrence doesn't happen to them.

Patricia Traina

by

Cowboyup

Alabama's WR DeVonta Smith to Giants in Dane Brugler's First Mock Draft of Year

The Giants are going to need a receiver next off-season, and The Athletic's Dane Brugler thinks they'll try to get one in the first round of the 2021 draft that has ties (sort of) to Joe Judge.

Patricia Traina

New York Giants Defender Niko Lalos Seizes Opportunity Before Him

Here's a look at why Giants defender Niko Lalos has earned some much deserved praise from his teammates and coaches.

Patricia Traina

How Much Might Giants Offense Change if Colt McCoy Gets the Start at Quarterback Sunday?

The Giants aren't going to scrap the entire offense if quarterback Daniel Jones can't play Sunday, but there are a couple of areas where Jones and McCoy aren't created equal and which could prompt a tweaking.

Patricia Traina