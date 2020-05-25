Joe Judge Add Nick Williams to Coaching Staff

Giants head coach Joe Judge has added Nick Williams as an assistant coach to his staff for this year.

Williams, the son of Bobby Williams, the Crimson Tide's special teams coordinator when Judge served as the assistant special teams coordinator, will serve as an offensive quality control coach for Judge, according to Williams' Twitter bio.

Williams, according to his most recent college bio, played for Nick Saban, head coach at Alabama, as a receiver, where he helped lead the Crimson Tide to National Championships in 2009, 2011 and 2012.

After graduating in 2012, Williams began his coaching career as an intern on Saban's staff, where his earliest duties were wide receiver production and running the program's scout team.

Williams also made coaching stops at Valdosta State in 2013 and Jacksonville State, the latter for three seasons as the school's wide receivers coach. In 2015, the receivers, under Williams, set a school record with 3,102 receiving yards.

Williams has spent the last three seasons at Southern Illinois University, where he served as the wide receivers coach. Williams' father, Bobby, is currently the special teams coordinator at Oregon.