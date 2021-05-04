New York Giants home
NewsFilmBig Blue+GamedayDraftSI.com
Search

Joe Judge Reveals Just How Serious Daniel Jones's Injuries Were Last Year

Daniel Jones's lower body injuries suffered last year were worse than the team let on, head coach Joe Judge revealed.
Author:
Publish date:

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones wasn't teammates with Eli Manning very long, but one of the things Jones took away from his time with the legend is that if you can walk, you can play.

Such was the attitude Jones took last season when a high ankle sprain and a hamstring injury forced him to miss two games. And Giants head coach Joe Judge, in an interview with ESPN's The Michael Kay Show on Monday, revealed that Jones's injuries were so bad that any other person might have been shut down for the season after sustaining them.

“Daniel’s the last guy that’s gonna use anything as an excuse,” Judge said. “What I would say about the injury last year — it was much more serious than maybe people thought on the outside.

“I would say that 90% of the players in the league who would’ve had that injury, including quarterbacks, would have been on IR for the remainder of the year," Judge said. "That’s just the reality of it. It was much more severe than maybe he allowed people to know, or the information that was put out there.”

Judge didn't address why the team green-lighted Jones to return so quickly following the sprained ankle he suffered in a Week 12 win against the Bengals.

After sitting out the following weekend against the Seahawks, Jones returned to play against the Cardinals, but it was clear that the quarterback couldn't defend himself by moving around in the pocket. Jones became a sitting duck for a Cardinals pass rush that sacked him eight times, five of which were recorded by outside linebacker Haason Reddick.

Jones went on to miss the following week's game against the Browns, but he returned to finish out the season. And when he did, he still didn't look right, though as time wore on, he showed a little more mobility each week.

Jones's toughness and commitment cast him in a whole new and favorable light within the organization, which has publicly backed him despite some calls for the Giants to contemplate going in another direction at quarterback.

While Judge doesn't like to make excuses for anything not going according to plan, he did point out that Jones had some extra challenges to overcome last season. Chief among them was that Jones was in his second pro offensive system (and one very different from the one he ran as a rookie) in as many years--and one he ran without the benefit of OTAs or preseason games.

“Let’s be honest about this guy — there’s no excuses, but he didn’t have a spring to work in the new system, he didn’t have any preseason games to get a feel for and build chemistry with his teammates," Judge said. "We did the best we could in training camp, and ultimately, it took a little more time to acclimate an entire team to a new offense."

Despite the obstacles, Jones showed enough to earn the respect and confidence of his head coach, who, whenever he was asked about the quarterback, didn't mince words in endorsing Jones as the team's signal-caller for 2021.

“He earned a lot of people’s respect,” Judge said.

With the organization having added more playmakers to help Jones take the leap they're expecting in Year 3, it's up to Jones to continue justifying the love he has received from the organization.

Sep 20, 2020; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) looks to pass during the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
News

Joe Judge Reveals Just How Serious Daniel Jones's Injuries Were Last Year

Dec 27, 2020; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) breaks the huddle in the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.
Big Blue+

Resetting the New York Giants' Roster on Offense

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during the 3rd quarter of the Green Bay Packers 32-18 win over the Los Angeles Rams during the NFC divisional playoff game Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
News

Aaron Rodgers to Giants is a Nice Dream, But Here’s Why It's Unlikely to Happen

Nov 8, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) fumbles the ball under pressure from Washington Football Team outside linebacker Ryan Anderson (52) in the fourth quarter at FedExField.
News

Breaking Down the New York Giants Roster Post-Draft: Quarterbacks

Nov 8, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; A view of the helmets of New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) and Giants inside linebacker Blake Martinez (54) resting on equipment case on the sidelines against the Washington Football Team at FedExField.
News

Winners and Losers From Giants' 2021 NFL Draft Haul

Joe_Judge_on_the_Emotions_Leading_Up_to_DAL-PHI Trade
Draft

Giants’ 2021 Draft Class Earns High Grades from NFL.com

Andrew Thomas (left) and Azeez Ojulari (right)
News

Former College Roommates Excited to Reunite as Members of New York Giants

Apr 28, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; A general view of the 2021 NFL Draft stage at FirstEngergy Stadium with Lake Erie as a backdrop.
Draft

New York Giants: Post-Draft Musings