Kadarius Toney Reports to Giants' Off-season Program

The second-year receiver finally shows up in East Rutherford after trade rumors involving him developed late last week.

Giants receiver Kadarius Toney, who spent part of the weekend firing off cryptic Instagram posts in response to reports that the Giants were looking to trade him, finally reported to the team's off-season program Monday where he received his playbook and joined his teammates as they commenced Phase 2 of the off-season program.

Talkin' Giants podcast host Bobby Skinner first reported the news of Toney's appearance via Twitter.

Toney's absence from the program that began on April 4 and included a three-day voluntary minicamp held last week raised many eyebrows. It also appeared to irk both general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll, despite their combined attempts to downplay it.

Fellow receiver Kenny Golladay, who awkwardly tried to cover for his second-year teammate, told reporters last week that he and fellow receiver Sterling Shepard, the two veterans in the room, would reach out to Toney about his choice.

"I'm pretty sure he talked to Shep (Sterling Shepard). We kind of holler at him a little bit. I feel like he would definitely listen to us.

"I'm pretty sure he talked to Shep (Sterling Shepard)," Golladay said. "We kind of holler at him a little bit. I feel like he would definitely listen to us."

Golladay, who, like everyone else on the roster, is learning the playbook, added that he would try to help Toney get caught up on everything he's missed.

Toney's snub of the off-season program did not present a good look for a young receiver who had a forgettable rookie campaign filled with injuries and a lack of production--he didn't score a touchdown and dealt with two bouts with COVID-19.

Meanwhile, some maturity issues, including some cryptic social media posts venting frustration at what was perceived to be his role in the offense and the Giants media--he later clarified the source of his frustration--and his losing his cool against the Cowboys when he threw a punch at a defender, have also stained the start of Toney's NFL career.

Schoen and Daboll intend to rebuild a Giants culture that began to deteriorate last season as the losses and injuries piled up. As part of that culture, they are thought to want players who are all in on wanting to take ownership of the new program.

Although Schoen told reporters at the combine that he didn't see Toney as someone he'd look to trade, it's clear that no one player is above the team.

That said, Schoen, who, as is the case with cornerback James Bradberry, isn't about to give away a player of Toney's talents for nothing.

Speaking of Giants receivers, The Athletic reported that Darius Slayton, who has a $2.5 million cap hit in this, the final year of his rookie deal, is on the trading block as well.

The cap-strapped Giants are trying to scrape together at least another $6 million to get their draft class signed, but thus far, they've hit a roadblock.

Schoen has been cautious about restructuring contracts, but if something doesn't give soon, he might not have any choice but to go down that rabbit hole.

Join the Giants Country Community