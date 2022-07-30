Leonard Williams Talks Giants Defense, Pre-Snap Motion Challenges, and More

Even though the Giants won't put on the pads until next week, one thing is obvious immediately; Leonard Williams is already performing at a high level.

Day 1 of training camp saw the veteran defensive lineman, now in his eighth season, get his jersey ripped off him--a clear sign the offense was holding him. But rather than get angry, Williams got a laugh out of it.

"I mean, it was kind of funny, like me and the D-line laughed about it. Some of my old college friends and the fans got a good laugh out of it and stuff like that," he said.

"You know, I was joking around to the offensive line like, ‘Yeah, you guys have got to do all this to stop me.’ But you know, it’s a friendly competition, and that type of stuff happens when you’re going full speed."

Williams seems to be enjoying the start of his fourth season with the Giants. The leader of the defensive line, who admits that he prefers rushing from a 3-technique, has even had the opportunity to go against rookie offensive tackle Evan Neal.

Although they have not put on pads yet, Williams has been very complimentary of what he has seen from Neal and even spoke about his enjoyment of the new challenge.

"We had a play where our outside linebacker had to cover somebody in the flat, and I had to pop out so I could contain from a 3-technique. I like being out there on the edge and space sometimes, but I primarily like rushing from a 3-technique. But I still like to switch it up from time to time and go against different guys. Evan Neal is going to be a great player. It’s fun going against him."

While he is not trying to be a mentor to the young offensive tackle, Williams recognizes that he can have a hand in preparing the first-year tackle from Alabama for what he will encounter once the season begins.

"I’m still trying to look out for some of my rookies, but I want him to be good," Williams said of Neal. "So, I’m going to give him my best when I have a chance to go against him, and that’s the only way he’s going to get prepared for when it’s time to go against another person."

Williams has also had time to notice the changes on offense, especially the increase in motions and shifts. He mentioned that all of the movement has a chance to confuse defenses, especially with all of the weapons that the Giants offense potentially can put on the field at one time.

But for Williams and the defensive line, it does not affect them as much as the second- and third-level defenders.

"I’m a defensive lineman, so I get my checks most of the time from the linebackers and stuff like that. But I can just hear the safeties and linebackers and the second-level communication, and it’s constantly changing.

"I can tell motions, and stuff like that are happening while my hands are in the dirt because I hear those guys communicating in the backend," Williams said. "It’s causing a little bit of confusion, and it’s good for us as well – as a defense – to learn our communication and the things that we have to check as well."

Williams didn't deny that sometimes too much pre-snap motion can be nothing more than "eye candy" for the offense. But when it comes to the Giants, he understands what the offense is trying to do and how the pre-snap motion assists the defense's preparation for their opponents in 2022.

"Even that eye candy stuff a lot of times they do is just to see if we’re in man or zone and stuff like that, which is still helpful for the offense. Even further than that, they’re doing it just to create different matchups, create different types of weapons, and stuff like that. Sometimes you get a speedy slot-type of guy lined up on a linebacker, which is a mismatch, and stuff like that. They’re doing a good job of that right now."

When asked if the defense was still in a feeling-out stage, Williams mentioned the entire defensive game plan was implemented during OTAs. So training camp will be focused on relearning and mastering defensive coordinator Wink Martindale's philosophy.

"I feel like near the end of OTAs, guys were picking it up pretty quickly. It feels like we got it down pretty good. The communication was good. Now we’re starting from the beginning again, and it feels even easier learning it this time around."

Williams feels good about his new defensive coordinator and the opportunity for the unit to be good this season. He knows that the best defenses are the cohesive ones, and that's what he likes about this defense so far.

"I feel like this defense is doing a good job of coming together and being a unified defense. I think that’s the most important thing with a defense that has so many moving parts. The communication and unity as a defense are major."

Join the Giants Country Community