Making the Case for OT Tristan Wirfs at No. 4

While Clemson’s versatile defender Isaiah Simmons is a very tempting pick at No. 4, the Giants must select an offensive tackle to fix their offensive line.

The whispers have become louder in recent weeks regarding the Giants interest in Iowa’s offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs. As difficult as it would be to pass on Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons who fills several holes on defense, the Giants are better off drafting Wirfs to protect their franchise quarterback (Daniel Jones) and generational running back (Saquon Barkley).

Wirfs put on a historical display for an offensive lineman at the combine in February, running a 4.85 40-yard dash, 4.68 20-yard shuttle, and 7.65 cone drill at 6”5 320-pounds.

He also showed off his freakish strength and athleticism bench pressing 24 reps, and obtaining 36.5 inches in the broad jump, to go along with a 121-inch vertical.

This performance caught Giants general manager Dave Gettleman’s eye and has several NFL draft analysts projecting Wirfs to the Giants in the first round.

Not only does Wirfs possess a super gifted assortment of physical traits, but he is also a bully in the running game who consistently pancakes opposing defensive linemen.

Another strong suit in his game comes from his mobility, which allows him to excel in space. This is an area that will complement Barkley for many years to come.

Wirfs is a sound pass blocker, and some scouts believe there is “no rush he can’t handle.” After mostly playing right tackle, Wirfs portrayed his versatility by switching over to the left side in the second half of 2019, where he looked just as comfortable.

The Giants' current left tackle, Nate Solder, had a rough 2019 campaign in which he allowed 11 sacks, the second-most in the league among tackles and the most surrendered by a left tackle.

If the team drafts Wirfs, he projects as their starting right tackle, but he has the chance to bump Solder to the opposite side if Solder continues to struggle.

Wirfs has the potential to solve a long-term issue for the Giants as a generational talent and impact starter from Day 1. He often relies on his base and lower body strength, which is another attribute expected to translate over to the pros.

The only knock against the young prospect is that he has some bad habits of turning his shoulders while pass blocking against speed rushers as a result of inconsistent technique.

This should be fixable with good coaching--and luckily for the Giants, they hired Marc Colombo, who coached arguably the best offensive line in the NFL over the last several years in Dallas.

Although Wirfs is not considered as polished as Alabama tackle Jedrick Wills or Georgia’s Andrew Thomas, he is a lot more versatile and can still be an immediate starter who should develop quickly given his unique tools and vast experience.

Another positive of the Giants selecting Wirfs is that it will give them more flexibility to move guard/tackle Nick Gates inside to center.

This could also allow them to address the defense in the next few rounds as center will no longer be as urgent given the faith the team has in Gates, who Gettleman said "showed a lot of promise."

This year is a very deep tackle class, but the odds of finding an immediate impact starter beyond the first round to protect the edge is slim.

The Giants invested in a quarterback and running back the past two years to lead their franchise into the future. It is time to bring in a “hog mollie” with All-Pro potential to protect them in the long term.