Minnesota Vikings Reportedly Interested in New York Giants Receivers Coach Tyke Tolbert

Tyke Tolbert is being considered for the Vikings offensive coordinator job.

According to the NFL Network, New York Giants receivers coach Tyke Tolbert will interview for the Minnesota Vikings’ offensive coordinator job.

Tolbert, who is held in high regard within the Giants organization, was hired as the Giants receivers coach on January 24, 2018, under then-head coach Pat Shurmur.

Tolbert, who had previously been the receivers coach with Denver, was then retained by Joe Judge when he was hired in January 2020.

Among Tolbert's most significant accomplishments with the Giants has been developing fifth-round pick Darius Slayton.

In his rookie campaign, Slayton finished tied for the league lead in touchdowns (8) among his fellow rookie receivers (A.J. Brown of the Titans also had eight receiving touchdowns).

Slayton's eight touchdown receptions also led all of the Giants in 2019. But he wasn't able to replicate that production in 2020, partially due to a series of injuries that he fought through for most of the season. Still, Slayton finished with a team-best 751 receiving yards among a group that struggled as a whole.

READ:

Other members of the Giants assistant coaching staff have drawn interest from other organizations. Senior defensive assistant Brett Bielema was named head coach at Illinois.

Offensive coordinator Jason Garrett drew interest from the Chargers for their head coaching position. Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham was reportedly an early candidate for the Jets head coaching vacancy before he withdrew his name from consideration and signed a contract extension with the Giants.

More recently, assistant defensive backs coach Anthony Blevins received interviews with the Lions and Vikings for their special teams coordinator roles.

The Giants currently have n opening on Judge's staff for an offensive line coach. The Athletic reports that Houston Texans offensive line coach Mike Devlin is among those who will be interviewed.

What's next for the Giants this off-season? Sign up for our FREE newsletter for all the latest, and be sure to follow and like us on Facebook. Submit your questions for our mailbag. And don't forget to check out the daily LockedOn Giants podcast, also available for subscription wherever you find podcasts.