New York Giants Fire Offensive Coordinator Jason Garrett

The New York Giants have reportedly fired offensive coordinator Jason Garrett following a horrendous and embarrassing Monday night performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in which the Giants were outscored 30-10.

The news, confirmed by the Giants, comes as no surprise given the Giants' struggles under Garrett.

Freddie Kitchens, currently the senior offensive assistant who last year stepped in for Garrett when he had to miss a game due to COVID-19, will reportedly take over the play calling duties for the Giants the rest of the season.

The Giants offense is currently averaging 18.9 points per game and is ranked 23rd overall in average yards (322.8), 25th in rushing yards/game (92.9), 24th o third-down conversions (37.3percent) and last in red zone productivity (37.3 percent).

Judge made no attempt to hide his unhappiness with how the Giants game against the Bucs played out, noting that if he were a player, there would be things he would be disappointed in as well.

While not going into specifics, the Giants offensive game plan failed to get play-makers such as Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney, Evan Engram and Saquon Barkley more involved with moving the chains.

The game plan also did little to help a struggling offensive line with is pass protection as quarterback Daniel Jones was under duress on more than 50 percent of his drop backs.

We'll have more on this developing story this afternoon when Judge speaks with the media.

