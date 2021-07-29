New York Giants Host Two in Recent Workout

Always on the lookout for special teams help, the Giants recently hosted receiver Cody Core and linebacker Todd Davis for workouts. .

According to a report by ESPN's Field Yates, the New York Giants, always on the lookout to upgrade the bottom of the roster, recently hosted two players for workouts, including a familiar face from the past.

The two players were receiver Cody Core and linebacker Todd Davis.

Core is a familiar face to the Giants, who picked Core up off waivers from the Bengals before the 2019 season for his special teams prowess.

Core was with the team in camp last summer but tore his Achilles while running a route, an injury that landed him on injured reserve.

Core led the Giants special teams unit in tackles with eight, six of which were solo. He was a master at hustling down the field to down punts deep in opponents' territory, where, as a punt gunner, he helped punter Riley Dixon reach a career-high 17 punts downed inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Earlier this year, the Giants cut Core, which saved $2 million on the team's 2021 cap. Despite cutting Core, the Giants always intended to check back in on him once a few more months passed in his rehab process, which appears to be the current case.

Dec 20, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings linebacker Todd Davis (40) celebrates his sack with linebacker Troy Dye (45) during the first quarter against the Chicago Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium. Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Davis, 6'1" and 230 pounds, played his college ball at Sacramento State. He entered the NFL with the Saints as an undrafted free agent in 2014, but midway through that season, he went on to join the Broncos, for whom he played until 2019. Davis spent the 2020 season with the Vikings.

Davis has appeared in 96 games with 69 starts in his career. He has 505 tackles, 3.0 sacks, 23 tackles for loss, and 12 quarterback hits.

The Giants are currently down a couple of players at inside linebacker. sTarter Blake Martinez is on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and veteran Reggie Ragland is on the non-football injury list.

