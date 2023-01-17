New York Giants Injury Report: Looking Promising

The New York Giants held a walkthrough practice on Tuesday and were looking at some good news regarding their injured players.

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll told reporters before the team's Tuesday walkthrough that he anticipated every player being able to participate to some degree.

That's good news for the Giants, who have two players--outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari (quad) and defensive back Jason Pinnock (abdomen) being treated for new injuries suffered in last week's Wild Card win over Minnesota.

Daboll said on Monday that both Pinnock and Ojulari were "day to day."

The feeling is that Pinnock and Ojulari will both be limited, as will defensive lineman Leonard Williams (neck), among others. Still, having all hands on deck, even in a limited capacity, is better than not having key players available.

Because of the short work week, Daboll said the team would hold walkthroughs on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Giants are scheduled to depart for Philadelphia by bus on Friday for their Saturday game.

Check back later for the complete Giants practice report, which will be a projection given the walkthrough nature of the practice.

