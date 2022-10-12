New York Giants Injury Report: Kadarius Toney, Kenny Golladay Not Practicing Wednesday
New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney, who hasn’t played since Week 2 due to a hamstring issue, was not expected to practice Wednesday, according to head coach Brian Daboll.
Toney, who has two catches for zero yards, didn’t make the trip last week to London with the team, instead remaining behind to receive treatment on his ailing hamstring. Daboll revealed that the second-year receiver tweaked his other hamstring in the week leading up to the team’s Week 5 game in London against the Green Bay Packers.
In addition to Toney, receiver Kenny Golladay (knee) was not expected to practice. Golladay, who has two catches for 22 yards, was injured in the Week 4 win over the Chicago Bears and also didn’t make the trip to London last week so he could receive treatment for his ailment.
Others who were no-go’s at Wednesday’s practice, per Daboll, include cornerback Cor’Dale Flott (calf) and safety Tony Jefferson (unknown). Depending on the severity of Jefferson’s injury, the Giants could add Landon Collins, who was signed to the practice squad last week, to the 53-man roster, where the Giants currently have an opening after placing rookie defensive lineman D.J. Davidson on injured reserve.
Several Giants are also expected to be limited, including outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari (calf), defensive lineman Leonard Williams (knee), receiver Wan’Dale Robinson (knee), cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (knee/neck), running back Saquon Barkley (shoulder) and Tyrod Taylor (concussion).
Check back later for the official injury report.
