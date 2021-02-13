New York Giants: Joe Judge Tweaks Some Offensive Coaching Staff Roles

The NFL's 31st-ranked offense isn't waiting to start making improvements, as Giants head coach Joe Judge reshuffled some of the roles for his staff members.

The most notable change was the "promotion" of tight ends coach Freddie Kitchens to senior offensive assistant. Derek Dooley, initially named as a senior offensive assistant, will retain that role but will assume oversight of the Giants' tight ends following Kitchens' promotion.

Kitchens' promotion comes as no surprise as last year, when offensive coordinator Jason Garrett was sidelined with COVID and unable to work the game against the Cleveland Browns, Judge turned to Kitchens, a coach with whom he has an extensive history, to be the team's play-caller.

This off-season, when Garrett drew head coaching interest from the Chargers, it was thought that Kitchens was next in line to replace him as offensive coordinator.

Kitchens spend time as the Browns' offensive coordinator in 2018, taking over the role in Week 9 after the team fired Todd Haley. Under Kitchens' watch, the Browns finished among the league leaders in several categories, including yards per game (fourth with 395.1), passing touchdowns (tied for fourth with 19), and touchdowns (tied for sixth with 25).

Their offensive line also surrendered just five sacks during the second half of the season compared to 33 in the first half, and scored touchdowns on 19 of 24 trips to the red zone as part of a 5-3 record that earned Kitchens another promotion the following year to head coach.

Garrett remains the team's offensive coordinator, and Judge has said that it's a collaborative effort among them in developing the offensive and defensive game plans each week, but certainly the bump up in responsibility for Kitchens reinforces the notion that Judge wasn't pleased with how the first year of the offense ran.

