NewsFilmBig Blue+GamedayDraft
Search

New York Giants Learn a Bitter Lesson After Playoff Elimination

The Eagles owed the Giants nothing, a lesson the Giants had to learn the hard way after they let control of their own destiny slip away.
Author:
Publish date:

The New York Giants had the division in the palm of their collective hand.

But a three-game losing streak combined with a sudden surge by the Washington Football Team suddenly put the Giants in a position that no team should ever want to find itself in.

They were dependent on a rival--a division rival no less--to help them get into the playoffs.

As various Giants players took to Twitter to express their disbelief over how the game unfolded, Giants defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence II put it best in a tweet, saying, "Sucky Feeling Being At The Mercy Of Another Team... Not Again...."

The Giants, it can be argued, and not the Eagles are why New York won't be playing football until next September.

New York had opportunities to close out games such as against the Bears in Week 2, the Rams in Week 4, the Cowboys in Week 5, and the Eagles in Week 6, only to commit a mistake that left them on the short end of the stick in each of those games.

If they win those games, instead of talking about draft position and the off-season, not only is the conversation in the days ahead very different, but the disbelief expressed by some of the players in their tweets.

To be fair, it's not all on the players. For as far as the Giants came this year, they still had several holes on the roster that, in the end, they just couldn't overcome, most notably a consistent pass rusher and a legitimate No. 1 receiver, to name a few.

Being eliminated as they were hurts, especially considering how much time and effort the players put into the season and how they bonded together to keep outside criticism and distractions at bay.

But at the end of the day, the Giants are where they are because of the Giants.

Dec 27, 2020; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) breaks the huddle in the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.
News

New York Giants Learn a Bitter Lesson After Playoff Elimination

Jan 3, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Football Team tight end Logan Thomas (82) makes a touchdown catch past Philadelphia Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards (57) during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field.
Game Day

New York Giants Eliminated from Playoffs as Washington Tops Philadelphia, 20-14

Feb 26, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy speaks to the media during the 2020 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center.
Game Day

Mike McCarthy Reveals Why He Decided Not to Challenge a Questionable Giants Reception

Jan 3, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; An Eagle statue outside the tunnel of the Philadelphia Eagles before a game against the Washington Football Team at Lincoln Financial Field.
Game Day

New York Giants Reveal Their Thoughts About Having to Root for the Philadelphia Eagles

Jan 3, 2021; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney (29) intercepts a pass in the end zone intended for Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz (86) in the second half at MetLife Stadium.
Game Day

10 Takeaways from the New York Giants’ 23-19 Win Over Dallas Cowboys

Jan 3, 2021; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney (29) celebrates an interception against the Dallas Cowboys in the second half at MetLife Stadium.
Game Day

Resilient New York Giants Top Dallas Cowboys, 23-19

Nov 8, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; A view of the helmet of New York Giants kicker Graham Gano (not pictured) next to a ball on the sidelines against the Washington Football Team at FedEx Field.
Game Day

New York Giants Week 17 Inactives and Projected Lineup Changes

Oct 11, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton (14) looks to throw from the pocket in the fourth quarter against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium.
Game Day

New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys: Week 17 Gameday Blog & Analysis

Oct 11, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Cowboys runing back Rony Pollard  (20) runs the ball against New York Giants free safety Adrian Colbert (34) in the third quarter at AT&T Stadium.
Game Day

New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys, Week 17 | How and What To Watch