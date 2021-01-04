New York Giants Learn a Bitter Lesson After Playoff Elimination

The Eagles owed the Giants nothing, a lesson the Giants had to learn the hard way after they let control of their own destiny slip away.

The New York Giants had the division in the palm of their collective hand.

But a three-game losing streak combined with a sudden surge by the Washington Football Team suddenly put the Giants in a position that no team should ever want to find itself in.

They were dependent on a rival--a division rival no less--to help them get into the playoffs.

As various Giants players took to Twitter to express their disbelief over how the game unfolded, Giants defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence II put it best in a tweet, saying, "Sucky Feeling Being At The Mercy Of Another Team... Not Again...."

The Giants, it can be argued, and not the Eagles are why New York won't be playing football until next September.

New York had opportunities to close out games such as against the Bears in Week 2, the Rams in Week 4, the Cowboys in Week 5, and the Eagles in Week 6, only to commit a mistake that left them on the short end of the stick in each of those games.

If they win those games, instead of talking about draft position and the off-season, not only is the conversation in the days ahead very different, but the disbelief expressed by some of the players in their tweets.

To be fair, it's not all on the players. For as far as the Giants came this year, they still had several holes on the roster that, in the end, they just couldn't overcome, most notably a consistent pass rusher and a legitimate No. 1 receiver, to name a few.

Being eliminated as they were hurts, especially considering how much time and effort the players put into the season and how they bonded together to keep outside criticism and distractions at bay.

But at the end of the day, the Giants are where they are because of the Giants.