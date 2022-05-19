Skip to main content

New York Giants Offense Starting to Take Shape

The New York Giants offense is still a work in progress, as far as which system it will more closely resemble.

Last year, current New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka were employed by teams that finished third (Chiefs, Kafka) and fifth (Bills, Daboll) respectively in total offense.

Thus, a lot of people want to know which of those two systems the Giants' new system will more closely resemble.

"I say we've got a lot of work to do to still figure it out," Daboll said Thursday before the Giants took the field for their third OTA practice of the spring.

For Daboll, Kafka, and the rest of the offensive staff, the objective has been to take certain concepts as they're being installed and tailor them to what the players do best.

Ultiamtely, they are aiming to create a more proscutive and explosive unit that elevates last year's 31st overall offense (287.3 yards/game), 24th ranked rushing offense (99.3 yards/game), and 31st ranked passing offense (188.0 yards/game). 

"I tell the players, 'The train is not slowing down; we're just speeding up," Daboll said. "We were just doing a little install right there today, and I told (receiver Kadarius Toney), 'Look, if you feel comfortable with this route, we can call it this way versus (for) Kenny (Golladay).

"You just don't take the system that you ran. You've got to figure out the plays you have, their strengths, their weaknesses. Some are quick, some are more physical and implement them in terms of the passing game and the running game."

"I think what you're going to see here is the Giants' offense," Kafka said. "I think right now as a coaching staff, what Dabs is figuring out is how we want to put our guys in the right spots. But we're working towards making it the Giants' offense, not the Bills or any other team, the Chiefs. Those are great experiences we can lean on, but this is the Giants' offense."

Also part of building the offense is quarterback Daniel Jones, whom Daboll has encouraged to speak up regarding what he likes and what he doesn't.

"Yeah, I think it's improved really since the day we got here. It takes a lot of trust to do that," Daboll said when asked if Jones has become more comfortable speaking up. 

"You're a player and you're trying to learn the system that the new coaching staff is bringing in, so it's usually. 'Everything, I can do that, I can do that.' But as you build a relationship with the player, I think it's a lot easier for him to say, 'Hey, give me that one again tomorrow or give me that next week, let me get another rep of that,' or 'I'm just not really feeling comfortable with this play.' Then we just throw it out."

When it's all said and done--and the Giants offense will never really be "done"--Daboll said it will have truly been a collaborative effort relecting not just his and Kafka's experalso noted that the developing Giants offense isn't just a mixture of his and Kafka's philosophies sprinkled in with Jones's input.

"I'd say Mike has contributed very positively in terms of additions and plays. So have the other coaches. (Receivers coach) Mike Groh has been around some different spots, and (running backs coach) DeAndre (Smith) is coming from college and has some unique things, and Bisch (tight ends coach Andy Bischoff) was at Baltimore" he said.

"We're trying to put together a package that we think our players do best--that's what we're trying to find out here."

