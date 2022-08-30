New York Giants Open for Business

As NFL teams look to trim their 80-man training camp rosters to 53, New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen and the personnel department figure to be keeping an eye on the waiver wire in search for new faces that can potentially help reinforce areas where the team has been weakened either due to injury or talent.

"I think that we’re open to improving our team in any way we can, said head coach Brian Daboll when asked if trades might be in the Giants' immediate future.

"We’re looking to improve however we can. I think Joe and his staff, we’ve been meeting all morning on different things. They’ve been doing a good job of communicating, talking to the coaches, and looking at different players to evaluate. I think Joe is open for business."

That comes as no surprise, as the cap-strapped Giants, who are just under $5 million in salary cap space according to the NFLPA public cap report, have an abundance of talent at some positions to where perhaps they can get something in return without having to go through the waiver process.

Already there has been a report of the Giants having received trade offers for receiver Darius Slayton, who is not believed to be in the team's plans moving forward. Moving on from Slayton, who is in the final year of his rookie deal, will save the team $2.5 million in cap space, which could potentially be used to add two minimum salary benefit contracts.

"I think where we’re at, we are trying to find the best football players we can to keep on our roster," Daboll said of the challenges of putting the roster together.

"Could we be heavy at one spot and light in another? Sure. I think our goal right now is to find players that fit the mold that we are looking to bring in here, and if that’s a certain amount at one position and a little less at one position, I think that’s okay. Are there ideal numbers? I’m not sure there are exact numbers, but I would say the best thing we can do is to try to get as many good football players with the qualities we’re looking for in terms of intelligence, dependability, and toughness."

Blue Notes

Daboll said that kicker Graham Gano (concussion) is trending in the right, hence the decision to release Ryan Santoso, who kicked for the team in the preseason finale against the Jets. ... Backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor, who excited the preseason finale with a back injury, woke up "sore" according to Daboll. Still, the coach didn't seem concerned about Taylor's availability for the Week 1 opener in two weeks.

