New York Giants Potential Free Agent Target: OLB Samson Ebukam

Rams OLB Samson Ebukam is a young, productive player who despite his reduced role the last two seasons, offers a world of promise and likely at a reasonable cost.

Although the New York Giants are expected to have money to do what they need to do in free agency this year, that doesn’t mean they’re going to shop in the premium-priced talent range.

This could be particularly true in the case of edge rusher, where the Giants still have a pair of young players in Lorenzo Carter and Oshane Ximines that they’ve been trying to develop. Last year that continued development was unfortunately abbreviated when both suffered season-ending injuries, Carter a torn Achilles and Ximines a shoulder issue.

The Giants, from all indications, haven’t given up on those two young prospects--and you can also include the linebackers they drafted last year such as Carter Coughlin and Cam Brown, two intriguing prospects who flashed as outside linebackers.

Still, general manager Dave Gettleman and head coach are always on the lookout for ways to upgrade the team, which is why one can't assume that they have what they need in terms of a pass rush already on their roster.

More from Giants Country

Arizona’s Haason Reddick, who reorded five of his 12.5 sacks against a Giants team that fieleded a gimpy Daniel Jones, has been mentioned as a possibility for the Giants to pursue in free agency.

With a projected market value of $11.6 million based on a four-year, $46.679 million deal, that might not make as much financial sense for the Giants, who, in addition to hoping to re-sign Leonard Williams and Dalvin Tomlinson, have other needs to address, including veterans at running back, receiver and offensive tackle.

Fortunately, there are other options who could potentially be more cost-effective, such as Rams outside linebacker Samson Ebukam.

For more on Ebukam, including how he meets the criteria the Giants used last year when shopping for free agents and why he has some intriguing upside, check out the above video.

What's next for the Giants this off-season? Sign up for our FREE newsletter for all the latest, and be sure to follow and like us on Facebook. Submit your questions for our mailbag. And don't forget to check out the daily LockedOn Giants podcast, also available for subscription wherever you find podcasts.