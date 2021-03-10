New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley's Option Year Cap Figure Revealed

The New York Giants have until May 3 to decide whether to exercise the option year on running back Saquon Barkley's contract at a cost of $7.217 million.

Decisions, decisions.

The New York Giants have until May 3 to decide whether to exercise the option year on running back Saquon Barkley's rookie contract.

According to an NFL memo outlining the estimated values of the fifth-year option for all 32 first-round draft picks, Barkley would be due to count $7.217 million--a fully guaranteed figure regardless of injury--against the team's 2022 cap if his option year is exercised.

That total is based on expanded criteria under the new CBA, which created different categories based on the paths a player's career took.

In Barkley's case, he falls under the category of players selected to one Pro Bowl, the second-highest category behind players selected to two or more Pro Bowls.

Other categories below where Barkley falls on the scale include players who achieve playtime criterion with no Pro Bowls and Players who do not achieve any criterion.

Barkley is currently rehabbing from a torn ACL suffered in Week 2 of last year and has vowed to do everything in his power to come back better and stronger than ever.

Giants general manager Dave Gettleman remains hopeful that Barkley can achieve that goal.

"Every team needs playmakers," he told the media Tuesday during a Zoom call. "Good lord willing, Saquon will be 100 percent and obviously he’ll make a huge difference. A healthy Saquon obviously makes a big difference, but, again, you’re always looking to add good players."

If the Giants do exercise the option year in Barkley's deal, which the odds favor, his $7.2 million cap hit would represent a "discount" from the $10 million hit he is due to count for this year and the $8.59 million hit he had on the 2020 cap.

But when asked about picking up the option, Gettleman, who earlier in the conversation reminded everyone that the team doesn't play until September, admitted that the medical aspect of things would play a significant role in the team's decision.

"I think that’s part of the discussion and obviously we're going to have to make a decision in the spring on whether we pick up his fifth-year option or not," he said.

"You know, again, it comes back to that medical question. It’s unknown and what you have to do is get your trainer and your doctors involved and make your best decision."

What's next for the Giants this off-season? Sign up for our FREE newsletter for all the latest, and be sure to follow and like us on Facebook. Submit your questions for our mailbag. And don't forget to check out the daily LockedOn Giants podcast, also available for subscription wherever you find podcasts.