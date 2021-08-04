Sports Illustrated home
New York Giants Receiver Kenny Golladay Dealing with Hamstring Tweak | Report

The news on the injury suffered by Kenny Golladay in practice Tuesday isn't ideal, but it could have been a lot worse.
Author:

The last thing the Giants want to hear about any of their players is that they have to deal with any kind of injury. 

But in the case of top receiver Kenny Golladay, who left Tuesday's padded practice early after a collision with inside linebacker Tae Crowder on a play in which he not only appeared to bang his hand but also grab his hamstring, the news is not exactly catastrophic.

According to the NFL Network, Golladay has a slight hamstring strain, for which he'll continue to be evaluated. Golladay did walk off the field after his injury, which sparked some hope that whatever injury he suffered wasn't serious. 

Still, it's probably safe to say that the Giants will be extra cautious with their top receiver, to whom they gave a four-year, $72-million contract in the off-season.

That's both good and bad news--good because the injury isn't thought to be a long-term affair, but bad because not only are hamstring injuries tricky, Golladay's anticipated absence from practice means fewer pre-season opportunities to work with quarterback Daniel Jones in practice.

