Giants Reportedly to Work Out TE Tommy Stevens, WR Andy Jones

Giants Reportedly Set to Work Out Tight End, Receiver
The New York Giants continue to explore options ahead of their planned joint practices with the Browns and Patriots later this month.
New York is hosting Tommy Stevens, formerly a quarterback from Mississippi State who transitioned to tight end, and former 49ers receiver Andy Jones, according to ESPN's Field Yates.
Stevens, 6'5" and 237 pounds, was originally drafted in the seventh round of the 2020 draft by the New Orleans Saints. Before the draft, he had transferred in college from Penn State to Mississippi State.
Stevens began his conversion from quarterback to tight end while in camp with the Saints last year. He was waived on September 5 and then signed to the practice squad the next day.
The Saints then released him from their practice squad in November, and he was picked up by the Panthers practice squad. Stevens was promoted to the 53-man roster for Week 17, appearing in one game and recording four rushing attempts for 24 yards. He was released on June 1, 2021.
Jones, 6'1" and 217 pounds, entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Jacksonville in 2016. He initially signed with the Dallas Cowboys. He spent the 2016 season on the practice squad and was waived the following year after failing to make the 53-man roster.
Jones was claimed off waivers by the Texans. He appeared in one game for them but did not have any receiving targets. Jones was released on September 27, 2017, and was signed by the Detroit Lions practice squad three days later, eventually earning a promotion to the active roster in late December that year.
Jones, who also had stints with the Dolphins and 49ers, has appeared in 11 games with three starts. He's caught 11 out of 24 pass attempts for 80 yards and one touchdown.
