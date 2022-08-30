New York Giants Inital 53-man Roster Takeaways

The New York Giants’ initial 53-man roster for the 2022 NFL season is set. However, over the next several days, there is expected to be some movement at various positions, including some new acquisitions at spots where the depth is thin.

Quarterback Davis Webb, receiver Alex Bachman, and outside linebacker Quincy Roche were among those who were cut from the team in a surprising sequence of moves. The Giants are still carrying receiver Darius Slayton on the roster, though for how long remains to be seen.

Let’s break down the roster as it currently stands. Please keep in mind that this is the initial 53-man roster and that there will be more moves coming throughout the days ahead as waiver claims are awarded, free agents are signed, and injured players currently on the roster are moved to injured reserve.

Quarterback (2)

Daniel Jones, Tyrod Taylor

As noted, the Giants decided not to carry three quarterbacks, the odd man being Davis Webb. This move suggests two things. First, Tyrod Taylor, who suffered a back injury in the preseason finale, is on the mend.

More importantly, the Giants will probably need this roster spot for another position where the depth is still shaky. Webb, who I thought did enough to warrant a roster spot and who I thought might be one of those guys the team shuffled on and off the roster, is eligible for the practice squad if another team doesn’t claim him.

Running Backs/Fullback (5)

RB/FB (5): Saquon Barkley, Matt Breida, Gary Brightwell, Antonio Williams, Chris Myarick (FB)

Brightwell’s work on special teams and his pass pro game gave him an edge over the rookie Jashaun Corbin, who is still on the raw side in both areas. Williams was always thought to be a lock given his knowledge of the Bills offense once coordinated by Daboll, which is now at the core of what the Giants run. The Giants have a roster exemption for Sandro Platzgummer, who came to them in 2020 via the International Pathway Program.

Tight Ends (2)

Daniel Bellinger, Tanner Hudson

The Giants are going with two tight ends—they’re listing Chris Myarick, who can play tight end, as a fullback. The odd man out is Austin Allen, who has talent but is still raw. Daniel Bellinger is locked in as the starter, and Chris Myarick has been ding the fullback/H-back work. Might the Giants be looking to add a veteran upgrade, though, over Tanner Hudson, who has 22 games played under his belt.

Wide Receivers (7)

Sterling Shepard, Kenny Golladay, Darius Slayton, Kadarius Toney, Wan’Dale Robinson, Richie James, David Sills

Remember how I said the Giants likely needed the third quarterback spot for another position group on the roster? Well, receiver would probably be it as the Giants kept seven initially, including Darius Slayton, who’s been rumored to be on the trading block.

Will Slayton be on the roster the Giants take to Tennessee? The odds don’t favor that, but stranger things have happened. Meanwhile, people are undoubtedly upset that Alex Bachman didn’t make the roster. The fact remains that with Shepard, Toney, and Robinson in front of him at the slot position, the numbers just weren’t going to work.

Offensive Line (9)

Andrew Thomas, Mark Glowinski, Jon Feliciano, Shane Lemieux, Evan Neal, Ben Bredeson, Joshua Ezeudu, Max Garcia, Devery Hamilton

Early on, it looked like Jamil Douglas might outlast Max Garcia as Douglas got early camp work as the backup center. But then he missed a large chunk of time and ultimately fell behind while Garcia solidified his roster spot.

Don't be shocked if Shane Lemieux ends up on IR. That could lead to Douglas being brought back or the Giants bringing in a veteran from the outside. Also, keep an eye on what the Giants do with Ben Bredeson, who has been dealing with an elbow issue for most of camp. Might he be a candidate for short-term IR as well?

Defensive Line (5)

Dexter Lawrence, Leonard Williams, Justin Ellis, D.J. Davidson, Nick Williams

No surprises here, as this unit has consistently been one of the strongest ones on the team.

Outside Linebacker (6)

Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oshane Ximines, Azeez Ojulari, Elerson Smith, Jihad Ward, Tomon Fox

Keep an eye on what the Giants do with Elerson Smith, who has been dealing with a foot/toe injury that will keep him out for a while. The Giants hope to get Kayvon Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari for Week 1. Even if one or both aren't ready for Week 1, they shouldn't be too far off beyond that.

The Giants had no room to keep Quincy Roche on the roster. Look for some team to scoop him up.

Inside Linebacker (6)

Blake Martinez, Micah McFadden, Tae Crowder, Cam Brown, Carter Coughlin, Austin Calitro

Cam Brown is more of a special teams core player than a linebacker. Carter Coughlin is a surprise addition, but his versatility and special teams play helped strengthen his case. Austin Calitro has done nothing but make plays this summer, so it was good to see him land a roster spot. But it will be interesting to see if the Giants need as many inside linebackers.

Cornerbacks (5)

Adoree’ Jackson, Darnay Holmes, Aaron Robinson, Rodarius Williams, Cor’Dale Flott

Keep an eye on Williams' status. Williams, who was coming off the ACL tear suffered last season, hasn't been able to play or practice since the first week of camp, leaving one to believe that he could be headed for IR while a more experienced veteran is brought in to help anchor the group along with Adoree' Jackson.

Safeties (3)

Xavier McKinney, Julian Love, Dane Belton

The only mild surprise with this group is the Giants didn't keep four. The feeling coming into today was that undrafted free agent Trenton Thompson has done enough to make the roster, but apparently, the team could be on the watch for a better, more veteran option to go with this group.

Special Teams (3)

K: Graham Gano; P: Jamie Gillan; S: Casey Kreiter

No surprises here.

