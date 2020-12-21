New York Giants Snap Chat: What the Week 15 Snap Counts Reveal

A look at some of the notable trends among the New York Giants snap counts against the Cleveland Browns in Week 15.

We've noted that the Giants offense has struggled to score 20+ points lately. Well, not surprisingly, the Giants offensive snap counts have dropped off.

In their last three games, the Giants offense has had snap counts of 59, 49, and 54. In the three games prior, they had counts of 74, 67, and 80.

It goes without saying that the lower the snap counts, the fewer the opportunities to score, but this also underscores a bigger problem. That problem is the Giants haven't been able to sustain clock-eating scoring drives.

Unless they're scoring quickly--which has not been the case--fewer opportunities combined with struggles on offense and a lack of execution on every play all add up to the turn the Giants offense has taken.

What else did we learn from this week's snap counts?

--As expected, Julian Love took the bulk of his snaps at wide corner, filling in for James Bradberry (Reserve/COVID-19 list). Love played 59 of his 61 snaps at wide corner and two at free safety.

--Isaac Yiadom, who has been getting 100% of the snaps at the other wide corner, only took 61 out of the 64 snaps this week. It’s not a big deal, and perhaps it was a case where Yiadom had to come out for an injury or equipment adjustment, but it was still something that caught my eye during my review of the snap counts.

--In a somewhat odd development, offensive tackle Matt Peart didn’t receive any snaps this week. Usually, Peart rotates with Cam Fleming, but the coaches decided to hold him out. It’s unclear if Peart, who recently came off the injury report with an ankle ailment, was held out due to injury or some other reason.

--After getting only two snaps last week, fullback Eli Penny got eight on offense this week, which puts him a little more in line with what his workload has looked like post-bye week.

--Left guard Will Hernandez saw 20 snaps this week, his highest post-COVID-19 total since Week 12. Hernandez is a better pass blocker than Shane Lemieux, whose snaps have been noticeably reduced the last two weeks, so with the Giants passing most of the game, this development isn’t a surprise.

--QB Joe Webb, elevated from the practice squad, saw our snaps on special teams, all as the LF1 on the kickoff return unit.

--No defensive snaps for outside linebacker Cam Brown this week. That's the first time since Brown started earning a game-day suit this season that he didn’t get any snaps on defense.

--Speaking of special teams, C.J. Board played one snap on offense and five on specials this week. I know it’s not the same position, but you mean to tell me that the Giants can’t get Dante Pettis onto the field to take those receiver snaps Board gets and give the Giants a potential boost in the kickoff return game?

OFFENSE: 54

LT Andrew Thomas 54; C Nick Gates 54; RT Cam Fleming 54; RG Kevin Zeitler 54; QB Colt McCoy 54; WR Darius Slayton 47; TE Evan Engram 43; WR Sterling Shepard; LG Shane Lemieux; WR Golden Tate 30; TE Kaden Smith 24; RB Wayne Gallman 23; LG Will Hernandez 20; TE Levine Toilolo 18; RB Dion Lewis 18; RB Alfred Morris 13; FB Eli Penny 8; WR Austin Mack 7; WR C.J. Board 1.

DEFENSE: 64

SS Jabrill Peppers 64; FS Logan Ryan 64; ILB Blake Martinez 64; FS Julian Love 61; CB Isaac Yiadom 61; DT Leonard Williams 50; NT Dalvin Tomlinson 50; DE Dexter Lawrence II 48; ILB Tae Crowder 45; DB Xavier McKinney 41; DE Jabaal Sheard 29; LB Carter Coughlin 28; ILB David Mayo 25; DT B.J. Hill 21; NT Austin Johnson 20; DE Niko Lalos 16; ILB Devante Downs 11; FS Adrian Colbert 6.

SPECIAL TEAMS:

S Nate Ebner 15; LB Cam Brown 15; FB Eli Penny 12; ILB David Mayo 11; ILB Devante Downs 10; DE Niko Lalos 9; TE Levine Toilolo 9; DT Dexter Lawrence 9; FS Julian Love 8; CB Isaac Yiadom 6; DT Leonard Williams 6; NY Dalvin Tomlinson 6; OLB Carter Coughlin 6; K Graham Gano 6; DB Jarren Williams 6; LS Casey Kreiter 5; P Riley Dixon 5; WR C.J. Board 5; QB Joe Webb 4; RB Dion Lewis 4; ILB Tae Crowder 4; FS Adrian Colbert 4; DL B.J. Hill 3; NT Austin Johnson 3; LT Andrew Thomas 3; C Nick Gates 3; RT Cam Fleming 3; RG Kevin Zeitler 3; TE Kaden Smith 3; TE Evan Engram 2; G Shane Lemieux 2; WR Darius Slayton 1; WR Austin Mack 1.