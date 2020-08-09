New York Giants to Sign CB Ross Cockrell | Report

The Giants are reportedly planning to sign unrestricted free agent cornerback Ross Cockrell once he clears COVID-19 testing, as first reported by The Record.

Cockrell is no stranger to the Giants. He was acquired via trade from the Steelers, who had signed him to a one-year, $1.797 million contract in April 2017, to the Giants at the end of training camp that year for a 2018 seventh-round pick

Cockrell, 29, is a former fourth-round pick of the Bills from the 2014 draft who appeared in just seven games. He was waived the following year and signed by the Steelers for who he appeared in 31 games with 21 starts over two years.

In his one season with the Giants, Cockrell appeared in all 16 games with nine starts. He recorded three interceptions and 11 passes defensed.

The Giants tried to re-sign Cockrell after the 2017 season, but he instead went to the Panthers, whose general manager at the time was Dave Gettleman, currently the Giants general manager. A teammate of James Bradberry's, Cockrell's tenure in Carolina, got off to a rocky start when he broke his left leg and ended up missing the entire 2018 season.

The following year, Cockrell returned to the field, allowing just 55.2% of the pass targets against him to be completed (37 of 67) while allowing only one touchdown to two interceptions and four pass breakups.

The Panthers decided to move on from Cockrell this off-season and brought in former Giants first-round draft pick Eli Apple. Meanwhile, the Giants are getting a player in Cockrell who can line up in the slot or on the outside.

In addition to Cockrell, the Giants also hosted visits with offensive tackle Dennis Jackson from Holy Cross and receiver Cody White from Michigan State.