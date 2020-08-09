GiantsCountry
Top Stories
News
Film
Big Blue+

New York Giants to Sign CB Ross Cockrell | Report

Patricia Traina

The Giants are reportedly planning to sign unrestricted free agent cornerback Ross Cockrell once he clears COVID-19 testing, as first reported by The Record.

Cockrell is no stranger to the Giants. He was acquired via trade from the Steelers, who had signed him to a one-year, $1.797 million contract in April 2017, to the Giants at the end of training camp that year for a 2018 seventh-round pick

Cockrell, 29, is a former fourth-round pick of the Bills from the 2014 draft who appeared in just seven games. He was waived the following year and signed by the Steelers for who he appeared in 31 games with 21 starts over two years.

In his one season with the Giants, Cockrell appeared in all 16 games with nine starts. He recorded three interceptions and 11 passes defensed.

The Giants tried to re-sign Cockrell after the 2017 season, but he instead went to the Panthers, whose general manager at the time was Dave Gettleman, currently the Giants general manager. A teammate of James Bradberry's, Cockrell's tenure in Carolina, got off to a rocky start when he broke his left leg and ended up missing the entire 2018 season.

The following year, Cockrell returned to the field, allowing just 55.2% of the pass targets against him to be completed (37 of 67) while allowing only one touchdown to two interceptions and four pass breakups.

The Panthers decided to move on from Cockrell this off-season and brought in former Giants first-round draft pick Eli Apple. Meanwhile, the Giants are getting a player in Cockrell who can line up in the slot or on the outside.

In addition to Cockrell, the Giants also hosted visits with offensive tackle Dennis Jackson from Holy Cross and receiver Cody White from Michigan State.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cam Brown Can Play Multiple Roles for Giants Defense, Says College Coach

New York Giants sixth-round rookie linebacker Cam Brown was the ultimate utility linebacker for Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry who tells Giants Country that the newest Giants linebacker might be able to help the defense in a variety of different roles.

Jackson Thompson

Quality or Quantity? Giants Loaded With Pass Rushers But Can They Get the Job Done?

If the Giants are to work their way out of their rut, they'll have to.

Patricia Traina

Why Leonard Williams Has a Chip on His Shoulder

Can New York Giants defensive tackle Leonard Williams prove to be worth a long-term contract extension in 2020?

Jackson Thompson

NFC East Morning Run | Aug. 8, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East, starting with Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker being formally charged with robbery by the Broward County prosecutor.

Jackson Thompson

DeAndre Baker Formally Charged with Robbery with a Firearm

Baker's legal battle appears to take a turn for the worse.

Pat Ragazzo

by

Bluesscout

Why Joe Judge is Teaching the Giants About the Franchise's Past

To make history, it’s essential to understand it. And that is yet another facet of how Giants head coach Joe Judge has been preparing the Giants' roster ahead of the 2020 season.

Patricia Traina

Zak DeOssie Announces His Retirement

The long-time long snapper is moving on to the next chapter in his life.

Patricia Traina

Three Giants Opt-out; Where Does the Team Go From Here?

Three Giants players have opted out of the 2020 NFL season. We take a look at what it means for the team and what's next.

Jackson Thompson

by

ptraina

How the Giants Can Generate a Pass Rush Using Five or More Men

Nick Falato came up with a few creative ways for the Giants to generate a pass rush through scheme using five or more men.

Nick Falato

Daniel Jones Hopes to Follow the Success of Other NFL Quarterbacks Who Have Bulked Up

Daniel Jones revealed that he added nine pounds of muscle this off-season. History says it can do a lot for his game moving forward.

Jackson Thompson