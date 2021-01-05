Giants Torn About Possibly Losing Coordinator Patrick Graham

The Giants want nothing best for defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, but it would be a bitter pill to swallow if he were to take a head coaching job so soon.

The Giants defense 2020 defense was, by all indications, a breakout star among the NFL given its play against some of the most potent offenses.

But while that unit will likely undergo changes to its player personnel, the one change that perhaps no one wants to see is the loss of the leader of that group, defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, so soon.

Graham, who already has drawn head coaching interest for his work with the Giants—the Jets have requested a meeting with the 41-year old—won’t be here forever. But as the Giants begin to build toward becoming relevant again, there's no question that his players would like to have him around for a little while longer.

“It’s kind of one of those bittersweet things,’’ linebacker Blake Martinez said Tuesday. “I’m like, ‘Alright, Pat.’ I’m kind of like that Stage 5 clinger girlfriend. I’m like, ‘You’re not allowed to leave me. I’m going to find you.’

“But no, I’m excited for him,” Martinez added. “He is an extremely smart coach, an extremely amazing coach, and I’m happy for him.’’

The Giants defense surprised many people with how quickly Graham, who before returning to East Rutherford—he had been the Giants defensive line coach in 2016-17 under Ben McAdoo—brought that group together.

As a bonus, Graham managed to overcome season-long questions at outside corner and the pass rush, coming up with schemes that created confusion for opposing quarterbacks. Back in Week 4, Rams head coach Sean McVay called the Giants “a pain” for which to prepare against.

And both young and veteran quarterbacks alike would hold onto the ball longer, confused by what the Giants showed pre- and post-snap.

The Giants defense finished ranked 12th overall in the NFL and ninth in scoring defense (22.3 points/game). They also recorded 40 sacks this year, 12th in the league, despite not having a blue-chip pass rusher.

Graham has been lauded by his players for his creativity and adaptability. Martinez has praised Graham for listening to feedback from players regarding what’s working and what isn’t.

He's also noted that Graham hasn’t been afraid to adjust in mid-stream or, as he did in the team’s first meeting against the Washington Football Team, draw up a play on a Saturday night and include it the next day in a game despite the players not having practiced it.

All those qualities, plus Graham’s personality, have his players believing Graham will one day make a fine head coach.

“I think he’d do a good job,’’ cornerback James Bradberry said. “Coach Graham is a very, very smart guy. I know he went to an Ivy League school, too. His football knowledge, his football IQ is above a lot of guys that I have been around. I wish the best for him if that happens. I think he’d be a good candidate.’’