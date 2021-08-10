New York Giants Training Camp Report: Saquon Barkley Comes Through Okay, Evan Engram's Strong Camp and Three Thoughts

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley didn't do much in his first training camp practice since being activated off the PUP list, but that activity that he did get in was encouraging to say the least, according to head coach Joe Judge.

"He got out there with the team, was moving and more and more comfortable with it," Judge said.

"What we’ll end up doing is put him through today something very similar and then we’ll back him out for tomorrow. So, again, just kind of more an extension of the rehab. We’ve got to make sure that we control not only just what he does on the field, but then also the repetitions and the volume he gets within each period, so it’s something we’re going to keep an eye on and see how his body responds."

Judge said the goal is to continue ramping up Barkley to get him re-acclimated to the speed and physicality of the game. Then the medical staff will monitor and decide on when it's safe to remove any limitations currently in place.

"Yeah, it’s more on the doctors to greenlight him," Judge said. "So, in terms of what I’m looking at, how he’s moving, how he’s responding. I make sure I’m taking the information from the medical staff and I apply that going forward with him on the field. Look, the important thing for me is he keeps progressing physically and gets used to being back out there on the grass in a football sense."

Here are some other takeaways and thoughts from the Giants' 12th day of training camp.

Evan Engram's Best Camp?

Don't look now, but Giants tight end Evan Engram has been quietly having one of his best training camps since turning pro.

Engram, who has been the picture of consistency in the passing game, looks more at ease and is playing faster than ever before.

There are a couple of reasons for that. First, this past off-season is believed to be the first one that Engram hasn't had to devote all or part of the off-season rehabbing an injury. In not having to rehab, Engram could lock in on his game deficiencies and work out those knots ahead of the upcoming season.

The other reason is that Engram isn't dwelling on whatever struggles he had last year in what was his first Pro Bowl season but was also one in which he tied with George Kittle of the 49ers for the league lead in dropped passes among tight ends.

"I definitely prepared a lot for this camp," Engram said Tuesday. "Just having a mindset, just attacking each day, each play, each rep was definitely my motivation coming in, so I’m not going to think back on last year or anything. I’m just really focused on performing to my best ability in this camp for sure."

For as good as things have gone, Engram wants to get even better.

"There’s good film, but there’s also a lot I’ve got to get cleaned up. A lot of small detail stuff, footwork in the run game, hand placement, details on routes – everything that comes with being a tight end if you break it down really hard on yourself. Trying to improve on that each and every day on those things."

Three Takeaways

1. I'm not buying that Saquon Barkley will see any preseason time. While I appreciate Judge's reasoning behind that, for months, he's been emphasizing how he doesn't want to rush or risk Barkley's long-term future.

To put the running back in a preseason game would be doing just that, especially if Barkley were to meet up with an overzealous player trying to impress his coaching staff and who is playing at maybe a little too high of a tempo. Barkley doesn't need the preseason work to be ready, but he does need the practice reps, which can be had in a controlled environment.

2. While much attention has been on Barkley, and if he is ready for the start of the season, I find it interesting that with the Giants tight end depth having taken a little bit of a hit, no one has mentioned Kyle Rudolph and what kind of timetable he's looking at.

"The one thing that Kyle’s done a great job of is just his experience of what he’s done in the league, who he is as a person, and how he prepares," said Judge.

"Mentally, he stays as engaged as he can be through the meetings, through kind of watching tape on his feet if you would, kind of moving around in the meeting room and getting some kind of simulated reps and staying engaged.

"So when he gets back, he’s had as much mental experience as he could. Nothing can ever fully replicate or simulate what you’ve got to do on the grass, but he’s doing everything possible he can to get himself in a position that when he hears a play call, he has to get lined up, he sees the front and knows who he has to block or who he’s working off in the pass route. He can process that faster."

3. During Judge's daily media briefing, an interesting question came up today, specific to how the team plans to handle its weekly workouts with tryout players while they are on the road the next two weeks for joint practices.

"You’ve got to kind of manage that with your personnel department from behind," said Judge. "We’re not going to have any workouts for ourselves in Cleveland. That won’t be part of it, but there are some days leading up to it, and a lot of those questions may come down to either the health of the team or what we need to do to go out there and work and function in practice.

"But ultimately, we’re looking at these players competing for the roster. We’ll always churn the roster as much as we can. We’ll always see who’s available out there and make sure that we’ve got our list right and when the need comes, we know who to turn to."

With ten players expected to be cut from training camp rosters over the next two weeks and the Giants offensive line depth being somewhat thin right now due to injuries and retirements, it's probably not a stretch to assume they will be looking to add to the offensive line room.

Quick Hits

Reserve offensive tackle Nate Solder took a hit to his shoulder and was checked out by trainers. Receiver Alex Bachman left practice early, accompanied by a trainer, the reason of which was unknown.

The Giants re-signed outside linebacker Ryan Anderson, whom they waived yesterday in what the club called a procedural move. New York also activated tight end Rysen John from the Reserve/COVID-19 list and waived tight end Tommy Stevens, whom they signed last week.

Reserve offensive lineman Jonotthan Harrison (unknown) has been receiving treatment on his ailment.

Receiver John Ross appeared to come up lame during Monday's practice, so his being on the side during Tuesday's practice is likely a precautionary.

In an interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio, Giants general manager Dave Gettleman revealed that fourth-round draft pick Elerson Smith strained his hamstring during the conditioning drills to start camp and that second-round pick Azeez Ojulari “has a little bit of a boo boo on his leg."

