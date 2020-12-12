New York Giants vs Arizona Cardinals: First Look at Arizona's Defense

For all the attention the Arizona Cardinals offense is getting this week, their defense isn’t a unit to be slept on.

“This is a blitz heavy team,” said Giants head coach Joe Judge. “We have to be alert for a lot of movement, a lot of pressure throughout the game plan.

"They do a very good job of changing up on you. They’ll blitz linebackers, DBs—whoever’s involved, everyone is going to get a turn. (Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph) keeps it very multiple and will spin it on you.”

The Arizona defense might not be ranked up there in the major categories—their highest rankings include their red-zone defense (4th, 52.2%), their goal-to-go (1st, 52.27%), and points allowed (29.5/game, 10th), but this is an underrated group whose strength lies in the back end of the defense.

Football fans will recognize names like cornerback Patrick Peterson, Dre Kirkpatrick, and Byron Murphy. Still, when it comes to this defense, things flow through Pro Bowl safety Budda Baker, the Cardinals’ leader in tackles (94).

“They can be a deceptive defense and try to disguise coverages, disguise pressures,” said quarterback Daniel Jones.

“Baker does a good job with that stuff, showing you one thing and then something else is coming. He’s a good football player for sure. He’s an active guy around the ball and blitzing. He’s a good cover guy as well.”

Speaking of blitzing, the Cardinals defense has blitzed on 39.8% of its plays, fifth-most in the NFL, and has generated 123 total pressures (fourth highest). However, Arizona has produced just 29 sacks, 14th in the NFL.

The Cardinals are also tied with the Giants with ten interceptions, a 2.3% interception rate, which puts Arizona 12th in the NFL in that category.

Arizona has allowed 6.7 yards gained per pass attempt, the eighth lowest in the NFL and 6.8 average air yards allowed, and just 6.0 average net yards allowed. Arizona primarily plays in press-man coverage on the outside.

The Cardinals lost Chandler Jones to a biceps injury earlier in the year, so upfront, Hasson Reddick, who will likely square off most of the afternoon against right tackle Cam Fleming, has picked up the pass-rushing torch.

Reddick leads the Cardinals with five sacks, nine quarterback hits, and 32 pressures.

Former Giants edge rusher Markus Golden, who will likely line up across from left tackle Andrew Thomas, has contributed one sack, eight quarterback hits, and 21 total pressures. Devon Kennard, another former Giants linebacker, has contributed two sacks, six quarterback hits, and 16 pressures.

If there is a significant weakness on this Cardinals defense, it’s been their run defense. Arizona has allowed over 123 yards per game on the ground to opponents, 22nd in the NFL.

The Giants' running game has been red hot of late, recording seven straight 100+-yard showings.

If they can run the ball consistently this week, that will go a long way toward mitigating the confusing looks that Arizona likes to throw at an opponent.

