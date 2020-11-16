New York Giants Week 10 Report Card

There was a lot to like in the Giants’ 27-17 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Rushing Offense: A

One hundred fifty-one yards on 36 carries and three rushing touchdowns are only part of the running game’s story—by the way, that’s now five weeks in a row with a 100-yard collective effort.

Credit the offensive line, which has been doing a much better job of run blocking over the last month. They’re not only getting a push at the point of attack, but they’re also bullying defenders at the second level.

And how about Wayne Gallman? Buried so deep on the previous coaching staff's depth chart that it looked as though his days with the Giants were numbered, Gallman bided his time and has made the most of his opportunities with Saquon Barkley on injured reserve.

The fourth-year running back has five touchdowns in his last four games, including the two he scored this week to extend his consecutive game streak to four. Gallman’s days might still be numbered with the Giants, though, as if he keeps this up, another team is sure to come calling when his contract expires after this season.

Passing Offense: B+

No passing touchdowns from Daniel Jones, who finished with 244 yards. But the Giants will probably take that every time if it comes with a 75% completion rate and no turnovers. Jones did a wonderful job of protecting the ball when the Eagles penetrated the backfield.

He also smartly ran some zone reads that resulted in some nice gains, including his 34-yard touchdown run. Jones delivered some smart and efficient throws on the Giants’ three touchdown drives, especially on the one that came after the Eagles made it a three-point game.

As for the offensive line, don’t let the three sacks fool you as two came due to the coverage. Overall, though, it was a smart and efficient game from Jones—arguably his best one of the year.

Run Defense: B+

Other than for Boston Scott’s 56-yard run for a touchdown—Scott is the new Giants killer, having assumed that mantle from former Cowboys tight end Jason Witten—the Giants did well to hold the Eagles rushing yardage in check.

You can chalk up the Eagles struggles to run the ball on first and second down as a big reason why they found themselves faced mostly with third-and-long, which the Giants defense smothered like a blanket on a campfire.

In particular, Safety Jabrill Peppers had a big day for the Giants run defense, recording two tackles for a loss as part of his team-leading seven tackles this week.

Passing Defense: A

There was no head hanging for defensive coordinator Patrick Graham this week, that’s for sure.

Three sacks, no passing touchdowns, and a whole lot of confusion best sums up Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz’s day. The Giants hit Wentz a season-high 13 times—five of those by Leonard Williams, who continues to have a big year for New York.

The Giants defense also added six passes defensed, including James Bradberry’s big swat down of a fourth-down pass.

Special Teams: A

We’d say it was just another day at the office for kicker Graham Gao, who hit all his PATs and his two field-goal attempts (increasing his streak to 20 straight field-goal conversions). But then again, it’s to every day that the kicker gets a new contract extension after the game, and a well-deserved one at that, which will keep hi I Giants blue through 2023.

What more can we say about Riley “Boomer” Dixon and the punt coverage team? Dixon launched some fine rockets off his foot this week, putting all four of his kicks inside the 20. But his coverage guys did the rest, making sure that the Eagles weren’t going to get a return off. CJ Board was particularly active, downing one of Dixon’s three punts.

The Giants also forced a fair catch as the Eagles put up a big ol’ goose egg in the punt return yardage category giving Dixon an impressive 53.3 net average and a chance at being the second Giants player in a row to win the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors announced Wednesday.

Jabrill Peppers handled the punt return duties this week—next time, Dante Pettis will probably take over the role—and Peppers delivered an impressive 11.8 average on four punt returns.

Coaching: A

The Giants are coming off one of their biggest wins in like forever, yet there was head coach Joe Judge, reminding them that come next game, they’re right back to 0-0. That’s certainly one way to keep the pressure off a young and still developing team. Jason Garrett called himself another fine game while Patrick Graham’s calls had Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz not sure which end was up.