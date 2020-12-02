New York Giants Week 13 Injury Impact: Daniel Jones Doesn't Practice Wednesday

New York Giants starting quarterback Daniel Jones, who is dealing with a hamstring injury, didn't practice Wednesday.

Judge hasn't ruled out Jones for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, saying that he'd leave the decision in the hands of the team's medical staff, but acknowledged that Jones is champing at the bit to get out there.

"I think like a lot of our guys, Daniel is a guy that is very competitive. He has a tremendous work ethic and he’s a very tough guy," Judge said.

"You have to kind of pull a lot of these guys back because they’re coming in wired with the mindset that they’re getting ready for a game. As coaches, it’s our responsibility sometimes to protect players from themselves."

Thursday figures to be a big day for Jones as that's when the team will go through more of normal practice, but the odds are strong that Jones will not be ready to go this weekend against the Seahawks.

If those odds come to fruition, the team will turn to Colt McCoy, whom Judge said before the team's practice Wednesday would get the majority of the reps, and with practice squadder Clayton Thorson also getting a few reps.

If Jones can't play, Judge said the team is confident in McCoy's taking over the reins.

"I’ve been able to coach against this guy and now he is with us right now. You can see how competitive this guy is," Judge said.

"He’s got a lot of instincts, a lot of savvy. He draws from his experience. He’s a tough dude. He’s a guy that’s very well respected on this team, in the locker room, and on the field.

"I always talk about you want a quarterback who is going to step in the huddle with 10 sets of eyes looking at him knowing this guy is going to give them the answer. I think Colt is that guy and Daniel is that guy."

Jones said he spent the duration of practice working with the team's training staff to get his hamstring right. Thursday figures to be a big day for him.

"I certainly want to play and want to be out there," he said. "So where that puts me or how I recover depends on what I do day to day."

In other injury news, safety/special teams ace Nate Ebner, who suffered a knee injury early in the first quarter last week, was limited, as were inside linebacker David Mayo (knee), and receivers Darius Slayton (shoulder/foot) and Sterling Shepard (toe/shoulder).

Perhaps it was a coincidence, but once Ebner left the game, the Giants coverage team struggled with contain, giving up a 103-yard touchdown kickoff return and a 29-yard punt return.

Shepard has been on the injury report since returning from injured reserve, where he was dealing with a turf toe. Slayton, however, is a new addition to the injury report this week. The second-year receiver has seen a slight dip in his snaps the last two weeks, and last week, he only had two pass targets come his way.

One of the passes was slightly overthrown but looked catchable, but if Slayton was dealing with a shoulder injury, that would certainly explain why he didn't come up with the catch.

Get the latest New York Giants news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI Giants Country page. Mobile users click the notification bell.