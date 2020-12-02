SI.com
GiantsCountry
HomeBig Blue+NewsGame DayTransactionsFilm
Search

New York Giants Week 13 Injury Impact: Daniel Jones Doesn't Practice Wednesday

Patricia Traina

New York Giants starting quarterback Daniel Jones, who is dealing with a hamstring injury, didn't practice Wednesday.

Judge hasn't ruled out Jones for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, saying that he'd leave the decision in the hands of the team's medical staff, but acknowledged that Jones is champing at the bit to get out there.

"I think like a lot of our guys, Daniel is a guy that is very competitive. He has a tremendous work ethic and he’s a very tough guy," Judge said.

"You have to kind of pull a lot of these guys back because they’re coming in wired with the mindset that they’re getting ready for a game. As coaches, it’s our responsibility sometimes to protect players from themselves."

Thursday figures to be a big day for Jones as that's when the team will go through more of normal practice, but the odds are strong that Jones will not be ready to go this weekend against the Seahawks.

If those odds come to fruition, the team will turn to Colt McCoy, whom Judge said before the team's practice Wednesday would get the majority of the reps, and with practice squadder Clayton Thorson also getting a few reps.

If Jones can't play, Judge said the team is confident in McCoy's taking over the reins.

"I’ve been able to coach against this guy and now he is with us right now. You can see how competitive this guy is," Judge said.

"He’s got a lot of instincts, a lot of savvy. He draws from his experience. He’s a tough dude. He’s a guy that’s very well respected on this team, in the locker room, and on the field.

"I always talk about you want a quarterback who is going to step in the huddle with 10 sets of eyes looking at him knowing this guy is going to give them the answer. I think Colt is that guy and Daniel is that guy."

Jones said he spent the duration of practice working with the team's training staff to get his hamstring right. Thursday figures to be a big day for him.

"I certainly want to play and want to be out there," he said. "So where that puts me or how I recover depends on what I do day to day."

In other injury news, safety/special teams ace Nate Ebner, who suffered a knee injury early in the first quarter last week, was limited, as were inside linebacker David Mayo (knee), and receivers Darius Slayton (shoulder/foot) and Sterling Shepard (toe/shoulder).

Perhaps it was a coincidence, but once Ebner left the game, the Giants coverage team struggled with contain, giving up a 103-yard touchdown kickoff return and a 29-yard punt return.

Shepard has been on the injury report since returning from injured reserve, where he was dealing with a turf toe. Slayton, however, is a new addition to the injury report this week. The second-year receiver has seen a slight dip in his snaps the last two weeks, and last week, he only had two pass targets come his way.

One of the passes was slightly overthrown but looked catchable, but if Slayton was dealing with a shoulder injury, that would certainly explain why he didn't come up with the catch.

Get the latest New York Giants news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI Giants Country page. Mobile users click the notification bell.  

 

THANKS FOR READING GIANTS COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Giants Looking at Emergency Quarterback Plans in Case of COVID-19 Outbreak

The Giants saw what happened to the Denver Broncos, and they're taking steps to ensure that such an occurrence doesn't happen to them.

Patricia Traina

by

Cowboyup

Alabama's WR DeVonta Smith to Giants in Dane Brugler's First Mock Draft of Year

The Giants are going to need a receiver next off-season, and The Athletic's Dane Brugler thinks they'll try to get one in the first round of the 2021 draft that has ties (sort of) to Joe Judge.

Patricia Traina

How Much Might Giants Offense Change if Colt McCoy Gets the Start at Quarterback Sunday?

The Giants aren't going to scrap the entire offense if quarterback Daniel Jones can't play Sunday, but there are a couple of areas where Jones and McCoy aren't created equal and which could prompt a tweaking.

Patricia Traina

Giants Open Week 13 as 10-Point Underdogs vs. Seattle | Breaking It Down

The oddsmakers are apparently not impressed that the 4-7 Giants currently rule the NFC Least.

Patricia Traina

New York Giants: Five Biggest Storylines Ahead of Week 13

The training wheels come off for this Giants team starting this weekend as they'll face four consecutive playoff contenders in a stretch that will tell us a lot about the growth of Joe Judge's squad. That and more in this week's top story lines.

Patricia Traina

Why Trust in Sean Spencer Has Been Key to Leonard Williams' Success

Leonard Williams is in the midst of having a strong season largely due to his own doing and partially due to the approach defensive line coach Sean Spencer has taken with the defender.

Jackson Thompson

Giants Place Kyler Fackrell on Injured Reserve; Tweak Roster and Practice Squad

The Giants roster and practice squad were both churning Tuesday. so let's get you caught up.

Patricia Traina

by

TJaorch23

Winners and Losers From the Giants' 19-17 Win vs. Cincinnati

Who stood out one way or the other in the Giants win over the Bengals?

Patricia Traina

by

Cowboyup

New York Giants Defender Niko Lalos Seizes Opportunity Before Him

Here's a look at why Giants defender Niko Lalos has earned some much deserved praise from his teammates and coaches.

Patricia Traina

Dave DeGuglielmo: I'm Doing the Adjusting

Giants new offensive line coach Dave DeGuglielmo said he's not looking to reinvent the wheel as he takes over the reins from the fired Marc Colombo.

Patricia Traina