New York Giants Week 17 Snap Counts & Observations

What did the final snap counts of the New York Giants 2020 regular-season tell us?

The Giants finally stuck with the same five offensive linemen in this game, which meant no snaps for Will Hernandez or Matt Peart.

I mused in my 10 Takeaways that perhaps they wanted to keep the offensive line consistent in such a big game so that quarterback Daniel Jones had little to worry about.

I also wonder if any of that had to do with offensive line coach Dave DeGuglielmo having to miss the game after testing positive for COVID-19. Regardless, I’d be surprised if the Giants continue with a rotation next year unless there is another situation in which they don’t have an off-season or a preseason to evaluate who they have.

As anticipated, cornerback Isaac Yiadom lost his starting role to Julian Love, a move that was in the making after Yiadom had a forgettable game against the Ravens and after he continues to struggle in zone coverage, which is not a strength of his.

Love played 78 of his 81 snaps at wide corner, having his second-best showing in games in which he was targeted since Week 3.

Worth noting moving forward is if the Giants feel they have their second cornerback in Love, who played the position in college but whom two coaching staffs now have eschewed in favor of working him mostly at safety.

If Love can be that guy, that will remove a significant need from the Giants’ to-do list this off-season.

--WR Dante Pettis played in a season-high 20 snaps on offense. It will be interesting to see if next year he poses any threat to Jabrill Peppers as a punt returner or if he trains as a kickoff returner.

--OL Spencer Pulley became the only member of the team to be active every week but to not get a snap on offense.

--No offensive snaps for WR CJ Board this week, as he did all his work on special teams.

--Jabrill Peppers logged a season-high 97 snaps between his work on special teams and the defense. Peppers also had one of his best games in both areas this week.

OFFENSE: 59

LG Shane Lemieux 58; LT Andrew Thomas 58; C Nick Gates 58; RT Cam Fleming 58; RG Kevin Zeitler 58; QB Daniel Jones 58; WR Darius Slayton 51; WR Sterling Shepard 49; TE Evan Engram 44; TE Kaden Smith 33; RB Wayne Gallman 33; WR Dante Pettis 20; TE Levine Toilolo 19; WR Austin Mack 16; RB Alfred Morris 13; RB Dion Lewis 12.

DEFENSE: 82

FS Logan Ryan 82; FS Julian Love 81; CB James Bradberry 81; ILB Blake Martinez 80; DB Xavier McKinney 73; DT Leonard Williams 68; ILB Tae Crowder 58; OLB Kyler Fackrell 54; DE Dexter Lawrence 52; NT Dalvin Tomlinson 49; DT BJ Hill 36; DE Jabaal Sheard 27; DB Darnay Holmes 25; NT Austin Johnson 16; OLB Cam Brown 12; OLB Carter Coughlin 11; ILB David Mayo 10; S Nate Ebner 3; ILB Devante Downs 2; DE Niko Lalos 1; CB Isaac Yiadom 1.

SPECIAL TEAMS

S Nate Ebner 26; ILB David Mayo 18; ILB Devante Downs 18; OLB Cam Brown 16; ILB TJ Brunson 16; CB Julian Love 16; SS Jabrill Peppers 16; DE Niko Lalos 15; TE Levine Toilolo 14; DE Dexter Lawrence II 12; TE Kaden Smith 10; CB James Bradberry 10; OLB Carter Coughlin 10; FS Adrian Colbert 10; WR CJ Board 10; P Riley Dixon 9; K Graham Gano 9; LS Casey Kreiter 9; NT Dalvin Tominson 9; DT Leonard Williams 8; CB Isaac Yiadom 6; FS Logan Ryan 6; DB Xavier McKinney 6; ILB Tae Crowder 5; DT B.J. Hill 5; WR Austin Mack 5; RB Dion Lewis 5;LG Shane Lemieux 4; LT Andrew Thomas 4; C Nick Gates 4; RT Cam Fleming 4; RG Kevin Zeitler 4.