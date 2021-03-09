NewsFilmBig Blue+GamedayDraftSI.com
NFC East Watch: Dak Prescott, Cowboys Agree to Historical New Contract

In what could be bad news for the rest of the NFC East, the Cowboys locked up Prescott for four more years.
Dak’s done.

No, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott's career isn't over, but his nearly three-year wait for a blockbuster contract has finally come to an end after he and the Cowboys agreed to terms on a four-year deal that the NFL Network reports is worth up to $164 million.

The deal includes $126 million in guaranteed money, including a league-high $66 million signing bonus. According to ESPN, it also has a no-trade clause and a no-tag provision and will pay Prescott an average of $42 million in the first three years of the deal.

Prescott, who is rehabbing from a broken ankle suffered in Week 5 of last season against the Giants, has been looking for his payday ever since the end of the 2019 season. He played last year on the exclusive franchise tag and was reportedly set to be tagged again this year had the two sides not agreed to terms on a new contract.

With Prescott soon-to-be under contract, the Cowboys, who count their quarterback and defense among their most significant question marks on the team, answer a big looming question as Prescott returns as the senior member of the NFC East quarterbacks club. 

But more importantly, with the Giants and Washington Football Team looking to finally be among those teams featured in discussions for the NFC East title, Prescott's return puts the Cowboys right back into the thick of things. 

