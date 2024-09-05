NFC East Watch: Eagles-Packers Game in Brazil Rife with Challenges
For months, the NFL has been bracing to set foot on South American soil to hold its first ever regular-season night game, but their grand plans could be interrupted by unforeseen circumstances.
Within days of the NFL touching down in São Paulo, Brazil for the next stop of its growing international footprint, a Week 1 contest between the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles, some obstacles have come up to cause some to wonder if the game will come off as planned.
The most notable obstacle is a sudden ravaging of the city’s surrounding areas by wildfires, most of which are reportedly being set off by human origins. The devastating flames have been strong enough to affect 30 different cities and create a historically unhealthy air quality and smog index, per the Brazilian government, posing major concerns from both the city and the NFL for making the players compete, let alone travel 11 hours to stay in such dangerous conditions.
The NFL has yet to make any decision on whether the game will proceed, but the NFL is obviously monitoring the air quality issues closely.
Unfortunately, the climate isn’t the only issue the league is facing when it comes to call for delayment of the South American opener. There are also concerns regarding the safety of the players, coaches and staffs of both teams.
Earlier this week, Eagles cornerback Darius Slay Jr. was one of the players to go public and criticize the NFL’s decision to select São Paulo as the destination for the matchup and explained his preference not to have his family present.
“They already told us not to leave the hotel,” Slay said on his podcast Big Play Slay. “They told us we can’t do too much, because the crime rate is crazy. I’m like ‘NFL, why would you wanna send us somewhere with a crime rate this high?’.. I told my family to not come down there.”
According to ESPN [h/t FOX News], security is being ramped up to ensure the safety of the two teams and their traveling parties once they arrive in
São Paulo.
Ona smaller,yet notable scale, there could be trouble with social media access for fans and reporters at the entire event after the X platform was recently banned throughout the Brazilian homeland. As a result of their government’s feud with the social giant, the league could have issues funneling out information about the game to a wide portion of its audience and could be facing immense penalties if they attempt to use it through alternative means.
Challenge aside, the game is still scheduled to proceed as of Wednesday evening, the EAgles having left for Brazil on Wednesday for what is a 10-hour flight. The game is scheduled to kick-off at 8:15 pm ET on Friday night, exclusively on Peacock.