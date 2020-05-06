GiantsCountry
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

NFL Remains Optimistic About Starting Season on Time, but What if It Can't?

Patricia Traina

The NFL is determined to release its annual schedule on Thursday, an event that will no doubt be a welcomed sight for starving sports fans who, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, have had to resort to watching classic games and sports specials instead of live-action.

Although NFL officials are optimistic about the schedule starting on time, SI's Albert Breer, in his most recent notebook, took a big-picture look at the upcoming football season, and whether conditions will indeed allow for a season to go off as hoped.

One of the biggest questions is the timing of the schedule. As Breer noted, a significant question raised during his reporting involved the issue of training camp and when exactly teams would be able to open them.

As Breer noted:

Even without fans, conservatively, between the 90 players, 20 coaches, scouts, trainers, doctors, and video folks, you’re probably looking at around 150 people minimum that need to be in attendance. So the question becomes, will we, by late July, be in a position where all 22 states that have NFL teams are green-lighting gatherings of that size?

Breer goes on to opine that there is "a good chance we get there," but adds that it's not a given. In the State of New Jersey, where both the Giants and Jets are based, the stay-at-home order issued by Governor Phil Murphy has been extended indefinitely.

"To move out from under this order, we will need to see, at least, a sustained reduction in the number of new positive COVID-19 test results, new COVID-19 hospitalizations, and other metrics," Murphy said according to a  report by FOX 5 TV in New York. 

He added that there would need to be a 14-day trend of reduced cases before any reopening within the state could take place.

The NFL has determined that to forge ahead, all teams must be on a level playing field regarding access to their facilities and resources. Meanwhile, some states have begun re-opening in stages despite there still being a lot unknown about the virus.

The point is that if one state which houses an NFL team continues to enforce stay-at-home orders, don't exact teams in the other states that might have begun relaxing such precautions to get the green light to hold their training camps.

One possibility is that the NFL could follow the NBA's lead of allowing teams to open practice facilities in states that are re-opening. 

Despite this positive news, NBA teams will still have to follow strict guidelines once facilities re-open.

It's certainly possible that teams who are headquartered in states where stay-at-home orders remain in effect could relocate to a state which has begun to re-open to commence training camp on time.

But even then, there are a lot of moving parts involved that would center around ensuring the players and staff are kept quarantined when they're not at work and that widespread rapid testing is available.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Joe Judge Hopes to Follow Bill Belichick's Success as an NFL Head Coach

New Giants head coach Joe Judge would love to emulate Bill Belichick's success as a head coach, but in attempting to do so, he's going to do things his way.

Jackson Thompson

Perspectives | How Player Familiarity Can Help the Giants Adapt During the Virtual Off-season Program

Coaches adding players they worked with before isn't a new concept, but in the Giants' case, it's something that could be a secret weapon in ensuring they can hit the ground running in Joe Judge's first year.

Patricia Traina

NFC East Morning Run | Ex-Cowboy Heads East; Wentz Talks New Receivers; Washington's Remaining Free Agent Options

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East to see what some of the biggest stories are within the walls of the Giants' divisional opponents.

Jackson Thompson

6 Still Young Giants Who Need to Have Big Seasons in 2020

The Giants will be counting on the development of their young core players this season, and that development could ultimately dictate the success of the team.

Jackson Thompson

Giants Awarded QB Cooper Rush Off Waivers

Giants now have five quarterbacks on their roster, as Rush reunites with Jason Garrett in New York.

Patricia Traina

NFL Teams Could Lose Almost $100 Million Without Fans in Stands

The NFL could lose some serious coin if it pushes ahead with playing games with no fans in attendance.

Patricia Traina

The Solid Off-field Characteristics that Make the Giants' 2020 Draft Class a Winner On and Off the Field

The Giants draft class of 2020 all have a lot to offer from an Xs and O's perspective, but each also brings a certain X-factor that will no doubt help them in contributing to the team's success.

Jackson Thompson

Giants 28th in MMQB Power Ranking – Is Fair?

Feeling bullish about Big Blue? Giants fans might be, but the MMQB crew, in its latest powr ranking poll, still has some (misplaced) doubts.

Patricia Traina

NFC East Morning Run | Is Cam Newton Headed To Washington? Andy Dalton's Contract Details and Doug Pederson's Memories of Don Shula

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East to see what some of the biggest stories are within the walls of the Giants' divisional opponents.

Jackson Thompson

By the Numbers | One Defining Stat for Each Member of the Giants 2020 Draft Class

We take a deep dive into the production of the Giants 2020 draft class members to come up with defining stats that could provide a glimpse of what to expect from them as rookies.

Mike Addvensky